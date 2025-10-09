Inside Stories From Chicago’s Favorite Restaurants at Chase for Business’s Make Your Move Summit

Discover unforgettable experiences, secret menu items and small surprises that keep diners coming back to these beloved local spots.

The spirit of Chicago’s restaurant scene came alive at the Salt Shed during Chase for Business’s annual Make Your Move Summit, as local restaurateurs served up signature bites and shared never before told stories. Attendees mingled, sampled creations from renowned restaurants and explored pop-up activations before capping the evening with an exclusive concert by a Grammy Award-winning artist.

But behind every plate served lies a story rarely seen by diners. At the Make Your Move Summit, the restaurateurs spotlighted here opened up about the moments and memories that make their establishments truly special—from heartfelt guest connections and secret menu surprises to the small touches that turn customers into family. The stories that follow go beyond the dining room, offering an intimate look at the passion, creativity and care that drive these Chicago favorites to build lasting relationships and unforgettable experiences in the city’s vibrant restaurant scene.

EternaTea Boba

Neel Shah, co-owner of EternaTea Boba, recalls a moment shortly after the shop opened in 2024 when a young customer spotted a blue drink swirling on the shop’s animated menu. What started as a fun graphic design choice ended up sparking an idea that Shah couldn’t shake. By the customer’s next visit, he had ordered blue raspberry syrup and surprised the boy with what would become the shop’s signature “Smurf” slush.

That kind of thoughtful attention shapes the space-themed boba shop in Hoffman Estates, where families return week after week and regulars help inspire new creations. Drawing on his own family’s tradition of customer service in Chicago, Shah has built a welcoming hub where guests of all ages feel at home and their ideas truly matter.

Sketchbook Brewing

At Sketchbook Brewing Company, every pour tells a story.

Cofounder César Marrón recalls when his Polish smoked wheat ale, brewed with traditional techniques, won a national contest and gave him the confidence to get started. “We proudly bring that beer back at least once or twice a year and tell the story to everyone,” César says.

That spirit of creativity runs through Sketchbook’s approach, inspiring limited releases like a Mexican lager infused with peppers grown right behind the brewery—available only around Cinco de Mayo—and even a playful, one-time brew inspired by Chicago’s iconic hot dog, complete with hints of mustard seed and celery salt. By blending inventive flavors with a welcoming taproom, Sketchbook invites guests to discover something new with every visit and become part of their ongoing brewing adventure.

Sinya Mediterranean Grill

Abe Fattah, co-owner of Sinya Mediterranean Grill, grew up just a block from his first restaurant in Roscoe Village and now gives back to the same community that shaped him.

On Sinya’s opening day in 2020, Fattah and his cousin and business partner, Basem, tried baking their own pita bread, which meant customers waited as long as 45 minutes for their food. Instead of frustration, Fattah found the neighborhood cheering them on, excited to see a local business thrive. That early patience and encouragement set the tone for everything Sinya stands for today. Sinya now sponsors four Little League teams at Hamlin Park, where Abe once played as a child, and supports local schools and events. “This community allows us to thrive, so we try to reciprocate our success by giving back,” he says.

For regulars, Sinya isn’t just a place to eat, it’s a true neighbor, woven into the fabric of the neighborhood’s past and future.

Molly’s Cupcakes

Walking into Molly’s Cupcakes is like stepping back into childhood, where whimsical classroom décor and creative flavors spark memories of school celebrations and the simple pleasure of licking batter from the bowl. Franchise owner Dori Isufi finds herself woven into the most important milestones of her customers’ lives.

She recalls a whirlwind wedding request from a longtime regular who had grown up visiting Molly’s. With little time to spare, Dori crafted a custom cupcake tower and hand-delivered it on the big day, turning an ordinary order into an unforgettable memory. “It’s a privilege to be part of life’s sweetest moments,” she says.

That spirit of care and connection also inspires ventures like Vjosa Café & Events, Molly’s Cupcakes’ sister concept, where every guest is welcomed like an old friend. For Dori and her team, building memories is just as important as baking cupcakes.

Irazú

Irazú invites Chicagoans on a journey straight to the Central Valley of Cost Rica with every meal.

As the city’s only Costa Rican restaurant, owner Henry Cerdas takes pride in a menu steeped in family tradition and authentic warmth. Hidden among the classics is a true insider’s treat: corn-dough empanadas, a beloved recipe handed down from his mother, Miriam, that appears only if you know to ask and are willing to wait while the kitchen works its magic. “They take a little longer but when guests finally try them, it’s worth every minute,” Cerdas says.

More than the food, it’s the feeling of being welcomed home that keeps people returning. Henry and his team work to recreate the easygoing hospitality of Costa Rica, offering not just a meal, but a genuine sense of belonging and a taste of the tropics from the heart of Chicago.

Juno Sushi

Step inside Juno Sushi and you’ll notice more than just the artful plates. You’ll feel a sense of belonging that keeps Chicagoans coming back year after year.

Chef B.K. Park describes a dining room filled with familiar faces; many guests have dined with Chef B.K. for decades, marking birthdays, anniversaries and everyday celebrations with every visit. “It’s not just about the sushi,” he says. “It’s about the bond we create.” The team keeps detailed reservation profiles, noting favorite dishes and meaningful moments, so regulars are welcomed back with open arms and newcomers feel instantly at home. “We want to make every guest feel special, like they’re coming back for a family dinner,” Chef B.K. explains.

This spirit of connection—rooted in remembering names, milestones, and the simple joy of sharing a meal—transforms each visit into something memorable. For Juno, building lasting relationships matters just as much as perfecting each piece of sushi.

These stories show that Chicago’s favorite restaurants are built on more than recipes and carefully crafted menus. They thrive on the connections, creativity, and care that happen behind the scenes. Whether it’s a surprise menu item, a heartfelt gesture or decades-long community roots, each business owner at Chase’s Make Your Move Summit offers a reminder that unforgettable dining experiences come from genuine relationships.

As you explore the city’s neighborhoods, look for these little moments and untold stories. You might just find a new favorite—or rekindle your love for a classic—by stepping beyond the dining room and into the heart of what makes Chicago’s restaurant scene uniquely special.

