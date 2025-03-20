The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge: Chicago Edition



Each spring since 1982, thousands of professionals have traded business attire for running shoes in Chicago’s Grant Park. This isn’t just any after-hours gathering—it’s the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Chicago, the largest domestic single-night location and part of a global series that draws over 220,000 participants across 16 locations in eight countries on six continents. The event taps into Chicago’s vibrant running community, where thousands regularly enjoy the 18-mile lakefront trail that has made the city a runner’s paradise.

Last May, the Chicago edition of the race saw 16,600 participants from 431 companies take to the lakefront paths. On May 8, 2025, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Chicago returns for its 42nd year running, weaving a 3.5-mile course past iconic landmarks like Buckingham Fountain and the Art Institute while offering unique perspectives of the city’s architectural canyon. For participants, the event blends healthy competition with meaningful connection—a rare opportunity where networking happens organically amid shared achievement.

The appeal crosses industry boundaries and company sizes. Tech startups run alongside financial institutions, healthcare providers pace with marketing agencies, and manufacturing teams celebrate with consulting firms. The common thread? A recognition that some of the strongest professional relationships develop when colleagues step outside traditional business settings and into the evening air of Chicago’s most beloved public space.

Chicago’s Connection: A City That Runs Together

The Corporate Challenge has evolved into a beloved Chicago business tradition that signals summer’s unofficial start in the Windy City. Grant Park’s expansive green spaces and downtown panorama create the perfect backdrop for this May event, arriving just as Chicago emerges from winter hibernation and the lakefront begins to come alive. The central location allows thousands of professionals to transition directly from office to race course—an uninterrupted annual celebration paused only during the 2020-2021 pandemic years.

Beyond the race itself, the Corporate Challenge strengthens the city’s community connection through its beneficiary program. The 2025 event supports BUILD, an organization that has served Chicago’s marginalized youth since 1969, helping young people overcome systemic obstacles and develop leadership skills. JPMorganChase is proud to support BUILD to create opportunities for 7,500+ youth annually across seven West Side communities.

Beyond the Starting Line: Where the Business Community Converges

As the workday ends on May 8, Grant Park transforms into Chicago’s most energetic networking venue. The Corporate Challenge isn’t just about physical achievement—it’s where the city’s diverse business ecosystem comes together in a way that no downtown conference room could replicate.

Chicago’s event stands out for its sheer scale—thousands of professionals from hundreds of companies create an atmosphere that buzzes with enthusiasm and shared purpose. The event has become a cultural touchstone for the city’s business community, with friendly competition between industry rivals giving way to a lively post-race gathering. As the sun sets on Lake Michigan, hospitality tents transform the park’s great lawn into a lively corporate village where stories are exchanged and relationships are forged across industry lines.

Why Chicago Companies Keep Running

Chicago’s business leaders have discovered a powerful truth about the Corporate Challenge: the event delivers tangible returns that extend beyond a single evening of fitness.

Participating companies find that the shared experience fosters internal bonds while opening doors to valuable cross-organization relationships. The event’s structure naturally encourages interaction between departments that might rarely connect in daily operations. Human resource professionals particularly value the Challenge as a cost-effective component of broader wellness initiatives that boost morale and reduce healthcare costs.

The Corporate Challenge’s inclusive design makes it appealing to organizations of all sizes. With teams requiring just four participants and welcoming all fitness levels, companies from startups to multinational corporations find equal footing on the course. Many organizations turn their participation into a recruitment tool, highlighting team photos in company materials as evidence of their collaborative culture.

This standout occasion offers exceptional value: a premium fitness event, networking opportunities, team celebration, and the intangible benefits of shared accomplishment—all set against Chicago’s iconic downtown backdrop.

Take Your Mark: Registration Essentials

The path to Corporate Challenge participation begins with selecting a team captain. This person creates the company team, shares registration information with colleagues, and helps coordinate the overall event experience.

Registration is straightforward for team members, who join using either a registration link from their captain or by logging directly into their dashboard. The $65 per-person fee includes a finisher T-shirt, race bib, access to on-site activities, a photo moment, and post-race festivities. Hospitality packages are available online for those looking to enhance their race-day experience.

Key dates to remember:

Registration closes April 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Hospitality reservations must be confirmed by April 18

Race starts at 6:50 p.m. on May 8 in Grant Park

First-time captains receive comprehensive guidance, with the Challenge’s customer service team available to assist with registration questions and hospitality arrangements.

Join Chicago’s Premier Corporate Tradition

The 42nd running of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Chicago is set to transform Grant Park on May 8. The lakefront course offers more than exercise—it provides a rare opportunity to energize your team while connecting with the broader business community.

With last year’s surge in participation, early registration is essential to secure your company’s spot. Secure your company’s place in this growing Chicago tradition—register now before the April 10 deadline.

For questions, assistance, or additional information, contact the Customer Service team at chicago@corpchallenge.jpmorgan.com or call 847-779-7444. Connect with the global Corporate Challenge community on Facebook and add your company to Chicago’s longest-running corporate celebration.

