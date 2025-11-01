On Top of the World

St. Pete-Clearwater is a prime Gulf Coast destination. Widely loved for its sugar-white sand beaches, emerald Gulf waters and local hospitality, it’s a place that keeps visitors coming back time and again. Whether you’re looking for a quick couple’s getaway or a relaxing family vacation, this vibrant beachside community has something for every traveler. Long, lazy beach days flow into exciting evenings out on the town providing the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

St. Pete-Clearwater is known for its daily celebrations of the sunset. And the best place to watch one of these famous sunsets is from one of the many rooftop bars. The beautiful breezes combine with sweeping beach views to create the perfect ambiance to end the day and begin your night. One of the first and most well-known rooftop bars is The Azura Sundown Rooftop and Lounge at The Hotel Zamora. Shannon May, General Manager says the rooftop is great for both special events and regular sunset celebrations. “The rooftop is host of many events. It’s beautiful and gives you all the views. It’s a great place to come have a drink. We’ve have added special events like music trivia and music bingo, or you can come and unwind and just enjoy the beautiful sunset.”

What started as just a few special spots has turned into a bit of a local phenomenon. Rooftop experiences are widely available throughout St. Pete-Clearwater and make the most of the surrounding natural beauty. Whether you’re interested in a causal atmosphere to watch the sunset or a more sophisticated location for a special celebration, you can find a rooftop that will accommodate. Open air and scenic views provide a backdrop like no other where visitors can take incredible photos of the sunset or simply relax and enjoy it.

These exceptional settings are enhanced by the warm welcome visitors receive from locals. According to May residents and guests are one in the same, and that makes all the difference. “We really try to embrace the locals and visitors alike. We want to create that community feel.” One of the unique features of Hotel Zamora is that you can arrive by land or by water and that brings locals and visitors together. “Whether they are out of town guests of the hotel, or local guests of the restaurant, whether they arrive by boat or drive; all are welcomed. It’s special, and it sets us apart from other rooftops.”

The only thing better than sitting on a beautiful beach all day might be enjoying it from a rooftop as the sun sets. St. Pete-Clearwater has created a unique community that warmly welcomes visitors and believes that daily celebrations are always a good idea. Spend your days enjoying the coastal warmth and your evenings celebrating one of nature’s daily wonders from one of the many special rooftop experiences.

Five Ways Shannon May Explores In Her Hometown

You don’t have to be an experienced Captain to enjoy a boat for the day. “I think, renting a boat with the Electric Boat Company and watching the dolphins swim alongside your boat, is pretty special.”

May also likes to take in downtown on two wheels, “I love to take a bicycle ride throughout downtown St. Pete and end up wandering down the pier.”

May’s favorite beach isn’t a surprise. “Of course, I’m going to say St. Pete Beach, since we’re here, but I think depending on what the traveler is looking for, St Pete-Clearwater, has really everything that somebody would be looking for. We have quiet and serene beaches or the hustle and bustle of Clearwater. Whatever they’re looking for, we have it.”

May loves the neighborhood establishments that always have something new to offer. “The area from Gulf Boulevard to Corey Avenue is great for restaurants and rooftops and a short walk from us.”

And finally, May says there’s nothing better than the daily sunset, “Sunset is this side of the side of the coast, there’s nothing like it.”

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.