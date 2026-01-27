Polar Plunge® Chicago for Special Olympics Illinois presented by Special Children’s Charities is coming up on Sunday, March 1 at North Avenue Beach. This iconic winter fundraiser supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Chicago. It is a fun tradition for families, companies, schools, friends and individuals.

Of course, jumping into Lake Michigan in the winter might seem a little frightening. But after more than 25 years with thousands of supporters taking the plunge, we knew plenty of people who know exactly what to do to embrace the challenge, have fun, fundraise effectively, and make it one of the greatest days of winter.

Check out tips from some of our seasoned participants:

Every Little Bit Counts

Courtney and Rory Hamill – Freezin’ For a Reason

This is an incredible cause that we care about greatly and for that reason we are able to freeze in Lake Michigan on their behalf! Our best fundraising tip is to emphasize that donation amount doesn’t matter — every dollar counts. Just because you cannot make a big donation doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference.

Make a Splash in the Community

Amy Lacey – Sean Shark Attack

Part of our success is hard to miss — we wear fun, bright-colored shirts so our whole team stands out! Over the years, we’ve taken it up a notch by adding shark costumes and other fin-tastic shark accessories. Thanks to word of mouth and a splash of social media buzz, our team has more than doubled in size over the past five years. And of course, we always send a heartfelt thank-you note to every donor who helps make it all possible.

Support Your City

Alderman Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward

Special Children’s Charities Board Member

Proceeds from funds raised at this iconic Chicago event support year-round programs enjoyed by thousands of participants living in every neighborhood of our great city. Jumping in Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach with the Chicago skyline as a backdrop — a perfect setting to show your city pride while making a difference for a great cause!

Show Your Classmates That It’s the Cool Thing to Do

Cyndi Wood – Lasallian Youth

It’s ok if your team starts out small, just go ahead and take the plunge! Next year when the students realize how much fun it is, more will join. The next thing you know, your school will have participated for 8 years and you’ll have 200 students on the beach!

Make a Personal Connection

Deanna Belos – Seagulls

When I’m trying to recruit my team, spreading the word by posting on social media about the event is a great way to find team members. The approach I’ve found the most success in though is reaching out to people individually — this way it becomes a personal invitation, allows you to quickly answer any questions they might have, and gives you the chance to tell them more about the event and fundraiser and how much fun it is to be a part of! 🙂

Meet Up (and Warm Up) With Friends and Supporters

Tory Kurlander – SCC Associate Board

Before we plunge into the ice capped waters of Lake Michigan, the SCC Associate Board (SCCAB) meets annually at Corcoran’s Bar and Grill to start the day in full spirit! Post plunge, SCCAB reconvenes back at Corcoran’s to toast another great year and mingle with other Plungers!

Sign up today!

