What’s Brewing Beyond The Beach

The beautiful beaches and emerald Gulf waters of St. Pete-Clearwater provide the perfect backdrop for indulgently lazy beach days. After a relaxing day and a legendary sunset, this vibrant and eclectic community comes to life. St. Pete-Clearwater boasts over 50 locally owned breweries, earning it the affectionate title of the “Gulp Coast.” Beer enthusiasts come from all over to soak up this unique atmosphere where craft beer and coastal relaxation go hand in hand.

The Gulp Coast is made up of over 50 breweries within three different regions of St. Pete-Clearwater, but it started as a small local dream. Khris Johnson is the co-owner and head brewer of Green Bench Brewery in St. Pete and was a force in creating the robust brewery scene that exists today. After brewing beer with his father at home, Johnson worked at one of the first local breweries and then had the idea to take his passion to the next level—he wanted to bring his community along with him. In 2013 he and his partners opened Green Bench Brewery and helped lay the groundwork for many others to follow suit. “We were the first production microbrewery in downtown St. Pete. Now there’s a ton, which is great.” It was a process, but over the past ten years this community has embraced its breweries. “The idea wasn’t just for us. It was for the community. The goal was to build a beer scene. We didn’t want to be the only brewery here. We wanted there to be a ton, so it would be a place where people wanted to visit.” Mission accomplished. In the twelve short years since Johnson and his team began their endeavor, the number of breweries has grown exponentially and so have the visitors. The variety of brewmasters spread throughout this coastal community have made it a destination for all types of beer enthusiasts.

The beaches and the breweries are deeply intertwined for these locals. With over 35 miles of beaches and 50 breweries, visitors can also easily enjoy both offerings. Johnson feels that this symbiotic relationship is what makes this area so special. “When you come to St. Pete, it’s beaches, it’s tropical. You can literally feel the breeze everywhere you go. And we try to lean into that vibe. We want to celebrate this place.” Johnson is hard-pressed to pick a favorite beach and says it’s changed throughout his time in St. Pete. “I guess if I had to pick, it would be Fort De Soto, I don’t get down there as much as I used to, but it’s my favorite.”

While Johnson’s dream may have started small with the idea of a group of local breweries, it has evolved into an integral part of St. Pete-Clearwater. He wants to ensure that future generations can keep the Gulp Coast going and growing. “I’m one of the founding faculty members of the University of South Florida brewing arts program. I’ve taught at the university for seven years now. I also volunteer for non-profits in our industry, to promote diversity. I’m the vice president of Michael James Jackson foundation where we fund scholarships for people of color and I’m one of the founding board members of the National Black Brewers Association of America.” With the love and support of the local community, it appears the Gulp Coast is just getting started.

The combination of great dining venues, craft cocktail bars and a robust community of breweries make St. Pete-Clearwater a must visit destination. But you don’t need to be an expert on breweries to enjoy all that it has to offer, all are welcome. This inclusive vibe that Johnson envisioned carries throughout the community. He is just as proud of his fellow breweries and drinking spots as he is of his own Green Bench. He recommends Mastry’s Brewing Co. for a beachfront option and Ale and Witch, the area’s oldest craft brewery. For a fun beach bar, he suggests Jimmy B’s with live music and tropical drinks right on the sand. “This whole area is really artistic, vibrant and exciting. There are a lot of really cool businesses, really good food.” He adds, of course, “also great drinks.”

Khris Johnson Must Sees

“We’ve got great museums here. The Dalí Museum is great and the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum is worth the visit.”

“Catch a Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field.”

“I would grab a Cuban at Comida Bodega. It’s one of my favorite sandwiches around.”

“I like to hang out at Ferg’s. It’s got sports, live music and an open-air setting.”

“The St. Pete Pier is great for a stroll, or now you can even play pickleball there.”

Content oversight provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.