Two Vintage Pop-Up Shops Are Coming to Town

This Week’s Top Story

Swantiques (swan-tiques.com), which sells antique, vintage, and midcentury furnishings, has teamed up with RareJule Vintage Fashion (rarejulevintage.com) to bring a pop-up shop to Andersonville. The shop is open through November 4, and marks the first-ever RareJule Vintage Fashion clothing sale in a brick-and-mortar space. In the space that formerly housed Ann Sather (5207 N. Clark St.), the temporary shop stocks home goods alongside fashion items from eras spanning Edwardian times to the 1990s.

Look for 1960s dresses with psychedelic prints, lingerie from the Old Hollywood era, and beaded cardigans from the 1950s. There’s also an arctic fox cape from the 1940s that — as RareJule Vintage owner Julia Marchenko put it on Instagram — is “just begging for Joan Crawford’s shoulders.”

By the way, if you need some vintage tunes to go along with your vintage finds, Heavy Feather (2357 N. Milwaukee Ave.) hosts a pop-up record market featuring 1970s albums from Bric-a-Brac on October 21.

Top Sale This Week

Top Shop (830 N. Michigan Ave., us.topshop.com) is offering select items for up to 70 percent off. Stock up on basics with an edge, such as a white shirt with three grosgrain straps (reduced from $68 to $35), and a fitted denim shirt with embroidered hearts on its lapels (reduced from $65 to $30). Feeling more daring? Try on the so-called mom jeans covered in yellow leopard print (reduced from $90 to $45).

Pop-Up

Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM is the newest pop-up concept at Nordstrom (55 E. Grand Ave., shop.nordstrom.com). Inspired by the archives of MCM — a Munich-based brand that makes luxury travel goods — the capsule collection featured at the shop comprises 100 items. Look for a logoed weekend tote with green trim ($995) and a compact, coated-canvas satchel ($975).

Health & Beauty

Looking to squeeze in a quick workout? Check out Total Body Row, the new class at CrossTown Fitness (crosstownfitness.com). During the 30-minute class, sculpting exercises complement movements on a rowing machine, and the workout alternates high-intensity extreme activity with recovery exercises. A day pass to the gym is $30; the class is free to those with memberships.

Retail News of the Week

EQ3, the Canadian home furnishings brand, opens a store at the Shops at North Bridge this winter. Read more.

Block 37 has a new Starbucks. Read more.

PGA Tour Superstore will open a third local store. Read more.

