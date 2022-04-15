PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply.

1. Nurses in Conversation

The nurse-centric platform connectRN is hosting The Conversation: Nurses Speak Up, a pop-up for nurses to come together and share stories about the many issues they face each day. There will be beverages and treats, and the opportunity to have a recording session that will be housed at The Library of Congress. April 15. eventbrite.com

2. South Side Sounds

G Herbo, Ann Marie & Friends pay homage to their hometown this weekend at The Chicago Theatre. Both of were born on the South Side and capture different sounds in their music. G Herbo delivers some of the best Hip Hop songs today, while Ann Marie’s eloquent vocals make for beautifully crafted R&B. April 15. msg.com

3. Kids and Eggs

This prelude to Easter provides fun for the whole family. Head over to Lincoln Park Zoo for an Easter Egg-Stravaganza for all ages — with a cameo from the Easter Bunny. Each ticket comes with a ZooBucks voucher that will get you breakfast and lunch, including mimosas and Bloody Marys. Looking at you, parents. April 16. lpzoo.org

4. Intersections in Art

The South Side Community Art Center is showing a first-of-its-kind exhibition called EMERGENCE: Intersections at The Center. Since its opening in 1940, the center has played a crucial role in showing the works of Black LGBTQ artists. The work featured will speak on identity, community, queer spaces, and performance through painting, sculpture, photography and more. Through July 2. sscartcenter.org

5. Time Out for Easter

If Easter egg hunts aren’t for you, Time Out Market in the West Loop is having an Easter Jazz Brunch where Winnie the Pooh and the Easter Bunny make a guest appearance. While chefs cook up French toast and Cajun roasted potatoes, kids can get their faces painted while live music from the Chicago Jazz Collective fills the room. April 17. timeout.com