Photograph: Kyle Barron

Instagram Handle:@the.urban.canvas

Followers:24,700

Who’s behind the account: Kyle Barron, 42, a Ravenswood marketing consultant

What it is: Barron posts street art he sees on his travels. Two of his most recent: a folk art portrait from Mexico City and a Morton Salt–inspired mural from Rogers Park.

Why he does it: Tracking down street art is a good way to explore places, he says: “It’s usually located outside the city centers.”

Why it works here: Street painters love brick walls. “They’re looking for industrial buildings and warehouses. That’s kind of our bread and butter in Chicago.”

Favorite post: On Logan Square’s Concord Music Hall is a Robin Williams mural created by Jerkface and Owen Dippie. Barron photographed it after a rainstorm, titling it Double Genie.