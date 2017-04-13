London Designer Tim Gosling Unveils New Rug Designs

This Week’s Top Story

Tim Gosling has collaborated with The Rug Company (320 N. Clark St., therugcompany.com) on a new collection. The London designer recently visited the 20-year-old rug label’s River North showroom to fête his two latest designs, Empire and Deco Border.

“It has that relevance that’s completely and utterly now,” Gosling says of the Empire design, which is also available as a runner. Like the Deco Border design, the Empire is made of hand-knotted Tibetan wool and silk. “Depending which way you walk down it, it becomes a totally different rug design because of the way the silk reflects the light,” Gosling says. “Silk is a remarkable material to use in that context, but to have it in a runner, [it’s] almost like two different runners in one.”

Expanding on his first Art Deco collection with The Rug Company, which drew inspiration from 1930s London and New York, Gosling’s second collection focuses on elements of Roman architecture going into the 1940s. “I [have] spent my life drawing buildings and being submersed in the thought process to understand what really makes them that particular style,” he says. “I’m going to get killed one day—I walk around looking up more than I do actually looking where I’m supposed to be going.”

Interior Intel

Holly Hunt (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 1428, hollyhunt.com) has a new collection that celebrates standout pieces by the late furniture designer Vladimir Kagan. View the Classic Collection.

Just in time for Earth Month, Design Within Reach (755 W. North Ave., dwr.com) has collaborated with Loll Designs on an all-weather outdoor collection of lounges and tables made from 100 percent recycled and recyclable plastic—mostly from reclaimed milk jugs. Shop the Lollygagger Collection.

Williams Sonoma (1550 N. Fremont St., williams-sonoma.com) and lifestyle maven Aerin Lauder have partnered on an exclusive collection of Palm Beach-inspired entertaining essentials.

Sale

Through Saturday, Elements (741 N. Wells St., elementschicago.com) has discounted Christofle silver home accessories by 25 percent. Purchases can be made in store, online, and by phone. Shop the sale.

Event

Herron (1100 N. Damen Ave., studioherron.com) is celebrating its new studio with a pop-up event this Saturday. From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy light refreshments and snacks while shopping local labels like Herron (founder Dee Clements will offer a peek at new art throws done in collaboration with Jenny McGee Dougherty, available for preorder), Up in the Air Somewhere, Laura Berger, and Cities in Dust.

Share







