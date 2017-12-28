New Year, New You: Home Trend Forecasting for 2018

This Week’s Top Story

With the start of the new year inevitably comes fresh resolve to make a happier home. And what better way to begin the process than by a few refreshing touches? Chicago asked Donna Mondi of Donna Mondi Interior Design for trends she’s seeing in home décor for 2018. Here are eight lucky ideas. Happy designing!

Add a Whimsical Approach: “Incorporate more large-scale traditional patterns in a modern way. This includes blown-up scale, vibrant colors, or whimsical versions of everyday items.”

Glass Act: “Be creative with glass, whether it’s for furnishings or shower enclosures. Add more smoky glass or textures mixed with metal to accentuate the space.”

Tile It On: “Use more large-format tiles or slabs for bathroom walls. For a surprise contrast, try small-scale tiles on the floor instead. Even better if the marble has a bold pattern that would blow any Carrera out of the water!”

In with the Old: “Find a way to bring back terrazzo. Whether in flooring, countertops, or walls, it’s mid-century modern at its finest.”

Bring Back Fringe: “Bring back the passementerie [decorative trimming] trend! Bullion fringe on panels, beaded tapes on pillows, and leather tassels will make window treatments and bedding interesting again.”

More Is More: “After a decade of heavily-carved moldings, layered window treatments, and mahogany wood, we entered an era of simplicity which led to overwhelmingly gray and simple design. That era has passed and we’re now into something more colorful, decadent, and eclectic.”

Get Hygge with It: “Anything with an intentional focus on the comforts of the space—cozy pillows and throws, soft carpets underfoot, a table nearby for hot tea—is a trend we embrace.”

Falling Star: “Stop using starburst-style lighting. Once a style has been knocked off and the knock offs are being knocked off, it’s time to retire the product.”

Interior Intel

Chicago-area Dior Builders is about to unveil the first local Healthy Home to be built according to the American Lung Association’s revised guidelines. From energy-efficient products and innovative technologies to healthy building materials and non-toxic furniture and accessories, this luxurious Barrington home uses state-of-the-art materials and methods to enhance indoor air quality. “This home site was selected for no pesticides in the soil or water table and it backs up to seven acres of conservancy,” says Dior’s Victoria Di Iorio. “The foundation is clean—it has no chemicals in the concrete, no emulsified asphalt, since asphalt creates all sorts of asthma and respiratory problems. Everything all the way to the duct work was tested for phthalates, an endocrine disruptor.” The home will open to the public when completed in January. Tour tickets are $20 and all proceeds go to Healthy Child, Healthy World. For more information and dates, go here.

Sales

Pottery Barn (1000 W. North Ave., potterybarn.com) may have just ended its end-of-year mega sale, but it’s still running 40 percent off sofas, sectionals, game tables, and more during its Furniture Event.

Modern furniture is going at cut rates at Modani (1574 N. Kingsbury St., modani.com), where Pahoa dining tables were $1,590 and are now $1,090 and Savina benches are dropped from $690 to $390.

Events

Discover the modern marvels right under your nose during the Chicago Architecture Foundation’s (224 S. Michigan Ave., architecture.org) Chicago Modern tours this weekend. For $20, you get access to the iconic buildings that made our city a global powerhouse of Modernism. Maybe you’ll gain some inspiration for your own home. Get tickets here.

