Sweet Dreams

 

I can’t wait to get over to Arelle Fine Linens to manhandle their new ultra-luxe sheets. Arelle says that Sferra Bros created the super-soft sheets and duvet covers after two years of research and development. Giza Egyptian cotton is said to be the finest in the world, previously only available for fine men’s shirts. The cotton is grown in the valley of the River Nile; it’s woven in Italy. Yum.

—JAN PARR

Published Dec. 31, 2008


 

