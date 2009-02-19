Red Hot Blog Mary Jeanne Kneen, who ran the Au Coin du Feu antique fireplace surround showroom here for years, has a new blog about—antique fireplaces. The posts show readers how to use these gorgeous pieces to bring warmth and history to a room. She also shows fresh ways to use them. One entry shows an antique fireplace of gray and white marble looking totally fab it its setting—a 1960s-inspired bedroom with lavender walls and white bedding. Mary Jeanne still sells surrounds and fireplace accessories (she has an inventory of more than 3,000 one-of-a-kind French and Continental European mantels and accessories) through her Web site, and she is available for personal consultations at her River North office, which also serves as Chicago’s exclusive Nymphenburg porcelain showroom. —JAN PARR

—JAN PARR

