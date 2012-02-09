Edit Module
Karim Rashid at BoConcept

The legendary designer Karim Rashid has created an affordable line of modern furniture for BoConcept…

By JAN PARR

Published Feb. 9, 2012

The legendary designer Karim Rashid has created an affordable line of modern furniture for BoConcept. The Ottawa Collection will be in the Clybourn Avenue store in March and includes a complete dining room set (table, $2,500; chairs, $1,220) with sideboard ($2,600), pendant ($630), and room divider ($2,500).

