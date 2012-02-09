Karim Rashid at BoConcept
The legendary designer Karim Rashid has created an affordable line of modern furniture for BoConcept…
The legendary designer Karim Rashid has created an affordable line of modern furniture for BoConcept. The Ottawa Collection will be in the Clybourn Avenue store in March and includes a complete dining room set (table, $2,500; chairs, $1,220) with sideboard ($2,600), pendant ($630), and room divider ($2,500).
Share
Advertisement
New Year, New You: Home Trend Forecasting for 2018
2 months ago
Pop the Bubbly! Champagne-Inspired Interiors Are In
3 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.