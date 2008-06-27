So Long, Au Coin! We were sad to hear that Mary Jeanne Reese is closing her fantastic Au Coin du Feu showroom so that she can concentrate on her Nymphenburg USA business. It’s a real loss for Chicago, but there’s a silver lining: if you’re in the market for fireplace surrounds, fireplace accessories, reclaimed fire brick and tile, hearthstone, flooring, or antique home and garden accessories, they’re discounted at 50 to 75 percent off retail to clear. You’ve got til July 31; call 312-850-2655 or email mj@acdf-fireplace.com for an appointment. Look for Reese to open her Nymphenburg showroom this fall; we’ll keep you posted. —JAN PARR

An iron fireback typical of Au coin du Feu’s inventory

