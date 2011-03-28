Inspiring Landscapes!
One more note on Paris and then I will stop…
One more note on Paris and then I will stop. I saw this surprising example of vertical landscaping on the side of a department store in the Marais neighborhood. I think I like it, although it does also remind me of an old man’s beard that could use a shave. Still, it gets you thinking about the possibilities. And on the right: the courtyard at fabulous Merci from my previous post! Lovely inspiration for a home garden. It’s not the Tuilieries, but I love how rustic and simple it is.
