Inspiring Landscapes!

One more note on Paris and then I will stop. I saw this surprising example of vertical landscaping on the side of a department store in the Marais neighborhood. I think I like it, although it does also remind me of an old man’s beard that could use a shave. Still, it gets you thinking about the possibilities. And on the right: the courtyard at fabulous Merci from my previous post! Lovely inspiration for a home garden. It’s not the Tuilieries, but I love how rustic and simple it is.

