Despite Lulling Sales, Hinsdale Real Estate Is Still Bananas

The upscale real estate market throughout the suburbs has been slow to recover since the recession, and high-end Hinsdale is no exception. A 2017 report by Crain’s suggested that luxury homes in the western suburb have been slow to sell, and the area’s stock of McMansions likely doesn’t help.

Still, with a median listing price of $999,000 and sale price of $717,000 in the last 30 days, Hinsdale remains pricey. Currently, a search in the area turns up 129 homes listed for $1 million or more, and 19 asking upwards of $3 million. The suburb’s most expensive home, a 13,500-square-foot Neoclassical on Oak Street, hits a stratospheric $7.9 million. And at those prices, you can expect new construction with vast floor plans and ample bells and whistles.

Here’s a look at the five most expensive homes currently for sale in Hinsdale.

There’s no shortage of European-inspired homes in Hinsdale, but this sleek contemporary mansion stands out. The 10,000 square-foot indoor-outdoor home boasts an entirely open floor plan, with a system of glass curtain walls that open up to a pool deck. If the asking price is a bit steep, the home is also available to rent for $10,000 a month.

Fans of a traditional look have plenty of options in Hinsdale. Among them: this five-bedroom, 15,000-square-footer. Built in the mid-’90s, the home features a four-level elevator, a basement rec room and bar, and a detached pool house, not to mention plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.

This five-bedroom overflows with turn of the century character, including an old-world sticks and bricks aesthetic that looks sturdy and resilient. The charm extends to its interior, where you’ll find exposed masonry walls, barrel vaulted ceilings, and a spacious wine cellar. While the home may look like something from the 19th century, don’t be fooled: the listing details indicate a 2014 construction date.

$4.5 million buys a lot of house anywhere around Chicago, but in Hinsdale, it’ll get you this six-bedroom Venetian-style mansion. The home’s ornate interior is a selling point, with rich hardwood and glassy lighting fixtures. Some highlights: a walnut paneled library, an enormous wine cellar, and outside, a full-size swimming pool.

Completed just last year, this 13,500-square-footer is the priciest home in Hinsdale. Built in the Neoclassical style that dominated upscale architecture during the colonial period, the mansion features all-new finishes and a wealth of modern amenities. (There’s even a half-court basketball gym inside.) According to Crain’s, the home belongs to finance executive and Art Institute trustee Roger Weston.

