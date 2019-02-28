Despite Lulling Sales, Hinsdale Real Estate Is Still Bananas
Checking in on the five most expensive listings in the western suburb
The upscale real estate market throughout the suburbs has been slow to recover since the recession, and high-end Hinsdale is no exception. A 2017 report by Crain’s suggested that luxury homes in the western suburb have been slow to sell, and the area’s stock of McMansions likely doesn’t help.
Still, with a median listing price of $999,000 and sale price of $717,000 in the last 30 days, Hinsdale remains pricey. Currently, a search in the area turns up 129 homes listed for $1 million or more, and 19 asking upwards of $3 million. The suburb’s most expensive home, a 13,500-square-foot Neoclassical on Oak Street, hits a stratospheric $7.9 million. And at those prices, you can expect new construction with vast floor plans and ample bells and whistles.
Here’s a look at the five most expensive homes currently for sale in Hinsdale.
900 South Elm Street, $3.995 million
There’s no shortage of European-inspired homes in Hinsdale, but this sleek contemporary mansion stands out. The 10,000 square-foot indoor-outdoor home boasts an entirely open floor plan, with a system of glass curtain walls that open up to a pool deck. If the asking price is a bit steep, the home is also available to rent for $10,000 a month.
127 East 5th Street, $4.2 million
Fans of a traditional look have plenty of options in Hinsdale. Among them: this five-bedroom, 15,000-square-footer. Built in the mid-’90s, the home features a four-level elevator, a basement rec room and bar, and a detached pool house, not to mention plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.
406 East 3rd Street, $4.299 million
This five-bedroom overflows with turn of the century character, including an old-world sticks and bricks aesthetic that looks sturdy and resilient. The charm extends to its interior, where you’ll find exposed masonry walls, barrel vaulted ceilings, and a spacious wine cellar. While the home may look like something from the 19th century, don’t be fooled: the listing details indicate a 2014 construction date.
714 South Park Avenue, $4.499 million
$4.5 million buys a lot of house anywhere around Chicago, but in Hinsdale, it’ll get you this six-bedroom Venetian-style mansion. The home’s ornate interior is a selling point, with rich hardwood and glassy lighting fixtures. Some highlights: a walnut paneled library, an enormous wine cellar, and outside, a full-size swimming pool.
610 South Oak Street, $7.9 million
Completed just last year, this 13,500-square-footer is the priciest home in Hinsdale. Built in the Neoclassical style that dominated upscale architecture during the colonial period, the mansion features all-new finishes and a wealth of modern amenities. (There’s even a half-court basketball gym inside.) According to Crain’s, the home belongs to finance executive and Art Institute trustee Roger Weston.
