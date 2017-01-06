Haute Living Celebrates 10 Years, Moves to Bigger Showroom

This Week’s Top Story

Haute Living (haute-living.com) is marking 10 years in Chicago with a move to a larger location at 213 West Institute Place. Featuring half a block of floor-to-ceiling windows, the 5,500-square-foot loft-like space allows an abundance of natural light to showcase the retailer’s modern furniture.

Among Haute Living’s newest products are Imperfetto Lab’s Nido chair, VeniceM’s Mondrian glass ceiling lamp, and Montis’s Enzo armchair. Additionally, the showroom has expanded its offering with the recent addition of Italian kitchen line Aran Cucine.

Interior Intel

Good news for parents and animal lovers: Interior Define (833 W. Armitage Ave., interiordefine.com) has added two kid- and pet-friendly fabrics to its collection. Textured Twist and Cross Weave fabrics are durable for tiny companions and adults alike. Take a look at the expanded offering.

Sales

iD (375 W. Erie St., Ste. 101, idchicago.com) is currently hosting a floor sample sale. Save as much as 60 percent on labels including Blu Dot, Gus Modern, Normann Copenhagen, and Studio: PGRB.

While supplies last, EuroFurniture (2145 W. Grand Ave., eurofurniture.com) is hosting a sample sale, including sectional sofas by American Leather marked down by more than 50 percent. This clearance is exclusively for in-person purchases at the three-story showroom.

Now through Monday, receive savings of up to 15 percent on beds, wardrobes, nightstands, and more at CB2 (800 W. North Ave., cb2.com). Shop the sale.

Classic Remix (706 N. Wells St., classicremixchicago.com) is hosting a storewide sale through Saturday. Enjoy a 10 percent savings throughout the River North boutique, which will also be offering discounts of up to 50 percent on select pillows and up to 25 percent off throw blankets.

Event

On Saturday, Cultivate Urban Rainforest (704 Main St., Evanston, cultivateurbanrainforest.com) will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate sculptor Vivian Visser’s collection of works exploring the human experience with nature. Visser’s pieces will be on view and available to purchase at Cultivate Urban Rainforest through March 5.

