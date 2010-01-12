What’s Next What to want in 2010

Soft Light

Ilot Ilov’s eco-fluorescent Matt Light can be hung any which way, alone or in groups—its knit-wrapped cord (merino wool or angora) is 39 feet long. The six-watt energy-saving bulb has a rubberized coating that keeps heat from escaping; $600, at Pavilion, 2055 N. Damen Ave., 773-645-0924, pavilionantiques.com

Echoes of Saarinen

Chi Wing Lo’s Oti table, a 2000 design for Giorgetti, now comes in different sizes, shapes, and finishes; this one has a top of inset pau ferro wood and a maple pedestal base and stem. About 25 inches high and 26 inches in diameter, $3,077, at Manifesto, 755 N. Wells St., 312-664-0733, manifestofurniture.com





Fashion Forward

Vivienne Westwood’s new wallpapers, produced with Cole & Son, are as cheeky and bold as the designs they’re based on, all from her fashion collections. Navy and cream Squiggle, price upon request, through Lee Jofa, Merchandise Mart, 312-644-2965, leejofa.com

Handle, With Care

Step aside, brushed nickel—Nanz’s minimalist lever, shown here in a happening dark antique brass finish, moves decorative hardware in a whole new direction. Price upon request, Nanz, Merchandise Mart, 312-527-1300, nanz.com

Gilt by Association

Waylande Gregory’s hand-painted 7½-inch-diameter ceramic Grid Bowl juxtaposes matte turquoise glaze with gleaming gold. $645, at Elements, 741 N. Wells St., 312-642-6574, elementschicago.com

