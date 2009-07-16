Happening Home Office Do you feel blue when you work chez vous? We asked Julia Archer, owner of the hip new Forest Park–based home office store, At Work Design, to choose five elements from her shop that can give your office the kick it needs. At Work Design, 7500 W. Madison St., Forest Park, 708-488-9297; atworkdesign.com

(page 1 of 2)

Do you feel blue when you work chez vous? We asked Julia Archer, owner of the hip new Forest Park–based home office store, At Work Design, to choose five elements from her shop that can give your office the kick it needs. At Work Design, 7500 W. Madison St., Forest Park, 708-488-9297; atworkdesign.com

Designed by Jasper Morrison, this stacking XX file holder from Magis (15 inches wide, $144) is made of polyopylene and connected by anodized aluminum tubes. It comes with six cardboard folders, including label holders and labels.

The hard polyethylene Bin Bin wastebasket from Essey (about 12 inches high, $56) is cleverly shaped to look like a crumpled-up piece of paper.

Share







