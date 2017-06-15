New South Loop Tower to Get Kara Mann Treatment

This Week’s Top Story

Chicago interior designer Kara Mann was recently named interior designer and interior architect of an upcoming 74-story condo tower at 1000 South Michigan Avenue.

Mann founded Kara Mann Design (20 W. Hubbard St., 2nd Fl., karamann.com) in 2005. Known for her designs inspired by her background in fashion and art, she made a name for herself by designing high-end single-family homes, but she has been moving towards the hospitality and commercial spaces for some time.

Mann and her team will be responsible for the South Loop building’s 323 individual residences and nearly 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Buyers will have four different interior finish packages to choose from when selecting their condos. Mann will also provide residents on the upper floors with the option to have their outdoor spaces staged and decorated.

Just last month, Mann’s designs were front and center at the reopening of Gold Coast’s Talbott Hotel. Built in 1927, the Talbott Hotel received the luxury treatment as Mann cut her teeth on her first hotel project.

Interior Intel

Acclaimed NFL player? Check. Actor? Check. Furniture designer? Check again. Terry Crews presented his new furniture collection at NeoCon, the annual trade show for commercial designers at the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 470, themart.com). Crews’s line for Bernhardt Design takes inspiration from ancient Egyptian culture.

Does your office need new furniture? West Elm (1000 W. North Ave., westelm.com) can help. West Elm Workspace with Inscape took home three Best of Show awards at NeoCon, including gold in the furniture systems category for its Conduit system. Created in collaboration with Gensler, this new system is designed to offer flexibility and choice with reconfigurable furniture systems.

Sales

Unison (2000 W. Fulton St., Studio F-109, unisonhome.com) will be closing its doors on June 25, but will remain online. On Friday, the store will launch a major clearance sale. Shoppers can grab up to 80 percent off clearance items such as bedding, throw pillows, tabletop, and linens.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (1555 N. Halsted St., mgbwhome.com) is offering 10 percent off its entire collection through June 18. Decor and home accessories will also ship for free until June 18.

