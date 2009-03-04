Sudden Impact Got a room that’s looking tired? Want a change but not an entire revamp? These statement makers freshen a space like nobody’s business.

produced by Barri Leiner

Gold is so new and now. Transform your table with gold-plated stainless steel Frenesie flatware, $54 for a four-piece place setting, at Geneviève Lethu, 900 N. Michigan Ave., 312-423-9948.

A punch of color makes these supple Zagaroli leather pillows stand out. They’re 15 by 20 inches, $390 each, at Susan Fredman At Home in the City, 350 W. Erie St., 312-587-8150.

Photography: Tyllie Barbosa

