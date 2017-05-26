RH Chicago Kicks Off Summer with New Outdoor Collections

This Week’s Top Story

Just in time for this weekend’s unofficial kickoff to summer, RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Three Arts Club (1300 N. Dearborn St., restorationhardware.com) is now showcasing the latest collections from RH Outdoor.

The Massimo collection hits close to home as it draws inspiration from Chicago’s very own Mies van der Rohe. The architecture-driven line marks RH Outdoor’s first modular collection made from sustainable grade-A teak.

Another RH Outdoor standout is the Clodagh collection, named in honor of the award-winning designer with whom RH collaborated. Influenced by basketry, this collection features lounge pieces defined by a hand-woven resin, which creates a bronze illusion.

Interior Intel

Couch potatoes, this one’s for you: Interior Define (833 W. Armitage Ave., interiordefine.com), the locally grown label known for its custom sofas, has expanded its offering with a collection of made-to-order beds featuring upholstery on all sides. The line draws inspiration from three popular sofa designs, with beds customized according to frame, fabric and color, headboard height, and legs. Take a look.

Unison (1911 W. Division St., unisonhome.com) will close its Wicker Park storefront next month. The Chicago-based label, which recently marked its 10th anniversary, will continue to expand its offering and focus on design collaborations, like its new collection with Capel Rugs.

Add a bold touch to your bathroom with the latest accessories from Jonathan Adler (676 N. Wabash Ave., jonathanadler.com). The new Canaan marble collection features a tray, soap dispenser, wastebasket, and more in a sleek black-and-white design.

Sales

Through Saturday, enjoy 10 percent off upholstery pieces from Bensen and Gus Modern at iD (375 W. Erie St., Ste. 101, idchicago.com). Start browsing.

Receive 20 percent off all Dash & Albert rugs—in-stock and special orders alike—through June 2 at Peachtree Place (303 S. Happ Rd., Northfield, peachtreeplaceonline.com). Please note that the store will be closed on May 29 for Memorial Day.

If you’ve been coveting Karastan carpeting, now is the perfect time to visit Home Carpet One (3071 N. Lincoln Ave., homecarpetone.com). Through June 6, enjoy savings on select Karastan styles and receive a rebate of up to $1,000.

Design Within Reach (755 W. North Ave., dwr.com) has gotten the summer memo and is kicking off the new season accordingly. Save 15 percent on patio-perfect furniture and accessories now through June 22. Shop the Outdoor Sale.

