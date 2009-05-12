Goth It Up
Nothing evokes a sense of mystery like candlelight at dusk. This summer, invoke that steamy tween flick Twilight and work some of these vampy lanterns into your decor.
Bronze-finished lanterns for tea lights, $29, and pillars, $59, at Smith & Hawken, 1780 N. Marcey St., 312-266-1988.
Iron wire cage lantern 9 3/4 inches tall, $18, at Pier 1 (pier1.com for store locations)
Barclay oxidized-iron and glass lantern, 17 1/2 inches tall, $125, at Jayson Home & Garden, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., 773- 248-8180; jaysonhomeandgarden.com.
Crazy Weave iron lantern, $10 (small) and $15 (large) at Pier 1
Share
Advertisement
New Year, New You: Home Trend Forecasting for 2018
2 months ago
Pop the Bubbly! Champagne-Inspired Interiors Are In
3 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.