Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Goth It Up

Nothing evokes a sense of mystery like candlelight at dusk. This summer, invoke that steamy tween flick Twilight and work some of these vampy lanterns into your decor.

By Gina Bazer and Barri Leiner

Published May 12, 2009


Bronze-finished lanterns for tea lights, $29, and pillars, $59, at Smith & Hawken, 1780 N. Marcey St., 312-266-1988.

 

Iron wire cage lantern 9 3/4 inches tall, $18, at Pier 1 (pier1.com for store locations)

 

Barclay oxidized-iron and glass lantern, 17 1/2 inches tall, $125, at Jayson Home & Garden, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., 773- 248-8180; jaysonhomeandgarden.com.

 

Crazy Weave iron lantern, $10 (small) and $15 (large) at Pier 1

 

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module