Bonjour, Pierre

By Gina Bazer and Barri Leiner

Published Nov. 25, 2009

If you like your French country fresh and light, check out the new Pierre Deux.
French country style is not just for the North Shore anymore. Until recently, Pierre Deux, which offers everything from cozily curvy upholstered sofas to colorful table linens and pewter tabletop items, had its only local outpost in Winnetka; now it’s opening in River North in late November. The store will have an updated Provençal look, with more light-colored wood furniture (as opposed to mahogany) and muted colors. 660 N. Wabash Ave.; pierredeux.com.

