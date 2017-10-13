Jonathan Adler Throws Some Shade—with His Signature Irreverent Style

This Week’s Top Story

Jonathan Adler believes in irreverent luxury. You can see that faith in his quirky ceramics, lush tassels (“the earrings of the home”), and now, in unexpected patterns on once-overlooked window roller-shades. His new line, available at the Shade Store (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Ste. 105, theshadestore.com) takes its influence from mod, 1950s Italian styles and fabrics in bold colors, like azure and orange. “These are easy solutions to a varsity problem,” he says of his new line, which can add serious pop to any space. “Most people settle for innocuous, but by adding patterns, glamour can live in unexpected places.”

In typical Adler fashion, he insists that roller shades can even stand alongside heavy curtains: “They’re like family, they’re always there when you need them most,” like when the morning sun blinds you or your dinner party demands privacy. His eccentric family of patterned roller shades has just arrived to Chicago, custom-designed for nearly any taste. “I got you covered,” he says with a wink.

Interior Intel

Portland-based home décor juggernaut Rejuvenation has announced recent collaborations with Chicago-based artist Hillery Sproatt and textile manufacturer The Weaving Mill, launching in stores and online this week. The Hillery Sproatt Collection for Rejuvenation includes a range of tableware, hand-knotted rugs, embroidered pillows, Sproatt’s independently produced throws, and six limited-edition scenic prints inspired by the work of American folk artists Grandma Moses and Bill Traylor. Working from her home studio in Ravenswood, Sproatt translates her paintings into textiles with thoughtfully sourced sustainable materials and production methods. “Our collection feels like a celebration of festivity and family. My hope is that the dense, hand-painted patterns will fill one’s home with warmth and joy,” says Sproatt.

Sales

Blu Dot (1953 N. Clybourn Ave., bludot.com) is having its annual 20 percent off sale, now through October 29 on all Blu Dot designs. Think sleeper sofas, minimalist media stands, daybeds, and funky lamps. They design everything they make, so…everything’s for sale!

Not to be outdone, West Elm (1000 W. North Ave., westelm.com) in Lincoln Park is offering 20 percent off dining furniture and rugs, plus an extra 20 percent off when you use the code EXTRAGOOD at checkout.

And don’t forget the kiddos! Land of Nod (900 W. North Ave., landofnod.com) is hosting a Wall Art Sale, with watercolors, Halloween flags, and Paul Frank decals, most listed at 60 percent off.

Events

This is the most exciting weekend of the year for architecture-porn addicts, so block out time on Saturday and Sunday to stroll through some 200 sites during Open House Chicago (openhousechicago.org). The free event throws open the doors to places like the offices of Studio Gang (in the Polish National Alliance Building) and Frank Lloyd Wright’s home and studio, as well as icons of Chicago like the Lyric Opera, the LondonHouse, and dozens of houses of worship. Hosted by the Chicago Architecture Foundation (architecture.org), the event unlocks private rooms, secret spaces, and hidden gems that will re-enforce your curiosity about (and love for) your city. Plus, we rounded up three offbeat itineraries if you’re looking to get out of the city center.

Turn the pumpkins from the patch into decorative objets through the Succulent Pumpkin Design Workshop at the antiques shop, Roost (5634 N. Clark St.). Oak Leaf Garden Design is hosting the event, which runs from 3-4:15 on Sunday, just in time to place in front of your doorstep to frighten little ghosts or entice armies of Harley Quinns. Register here.

Share







