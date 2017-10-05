The Vault Brings an Award Winning Interior Designer’s Curated Picks to Your Home

This Week’s Top Story

Inspired Interiors (25 W. Hubbard St., inspiredinteriors.com) is just coming off winning two awards from the American Society of Interior Designers, but the River North interior-design firm has a lot more to celebrate. Founding partner Emily Mackie recently launched a new e-commerce platform that curates her favorite home-décor finds in a 40-piece collection called The Vault.

“It’s been my personal mission to unearth the true personalities of each residential and commercial client to create spaces that dare them to be their authentic selves and I feel like I am able to do just that with this new line,” says Mackie. Some of her favorite pieces include the Naked Blanket, a plush, cable-knit, rex-rabbit fur blanket ($3,700) that, she says, “ignites the intoxicating feeling of skin-on-skin contact” and a Walnut Floor Mirror with a hidden TV ($4,000) that lets you “gaze at your own reflection or your latest televised obsession.”

She sees her product line as a way to evoke emotions and encourage people to experience memorable moments, like the customizable Roadster, limited-edition upholstered chairs salvaged from classic sports cars like Corvettes, Chevelles, and Porsches and tricked out with sleek chrome framing. “The Roadster is the James Dean of armchairs,” Mackie says.

Walker Greenbank PLC, the oldest textile manufacturer based in the U.K., has just released Style Library, the official online home to its six luxury lines: Sanderson, Harlequin, Zoffany, Morris & Co, Scion, and Anthology. To kick it off, the luxury company also just opened a new Style Library showroom at the Merchandise Mart (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza) during this week’s Design Week.

On October 4, the wait ended. RH Interiors 2017 Source Book finally debuted in all its 730-page glory. This season, the company collaborates with Chicago’s Ian K. Fowler, designer of the Wright lighting collection, John Birch of the Wyeth showrooms in New York City, and so many others. Check out a slew of the offering at RH Chicago, The Gallery at the Three Arts Club (1300 N. Dearborn St., restorationhardware.com).

Chicago is now host to the U.S. flagship for Vispring, which just opened a store-within-a-store at Chicago Luxury Beds (1919 N. Clybourn Ave., chicagoluxurybeds.com). The mattress company, which dates to 1901 and uses horsehair, cotton, wool, and a unique spring count, is also showing off its exclusive LaSalle model, made just for the Windy City. Pop in for a lie-down, or make a custom creation of your own design.

Through October 11, Walter E. Smithe is running its Friends & Family Sale, during which you get $500 off your first $1500 purchase, plus 20 percent off if you pay with cash or check and 15 percent off if you pay with credit card. And yes, the sale includes clearance items. Everyone’s a friend as long as you log in here.

Happy Birthday! Pagoda Red (400 N. Morgan St., pagodared.com) turns 20, and is marking the occasion by offering flat-rate shipping until October 13. Small items are $20, everything else is $200. Trunks, side tables, sidebars, contemporary art are all shipped professionally and super cheap.

We knew it would eventually happen, and here it comes. Jayson Home (1885 N. Clybourn Ave., jaysonhome.com) has officially expanded to Soho in New York City. But don’t fret—shop! This weekend, stop by the Chicago showroom for bites and bubbly while also perusing the expansive space, where the bi-annual Upholstery Sale also provides celebrants with 20 percent off.

Architectural darlings Perkins+Will share their vision for the Chicago River—and how it was transformed from a strip of dirty water to a vibrant urban asset—during an informal gallery talk with lots of time for Q&As. It’s part of the River Edge Ideas Lab, where you can also view submissions by all nine architecture firms participating in the revitalization of the Chicago River. It will be held at Expo 72 (72 E. Randolph St.) on October 10, from 12 to 1 p.m.

