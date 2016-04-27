Edit Module
What Penny Eats

Grilled octopus at MAD Social

Published April 27, 2016

Large, tender, meaty, juicy octo tentacles in a tantalizing sauce laced with sweet peppers and chickpeas. Yum.

MAD Social 1140 W. Madison St., 312-243-2097

