What Penny Eats

Zucchini carpaccio at Fig & Olive

Published July 9, 2014

This super simple, super delicious zucchini carpaccio—lemon juice, olive oil, Parmesan, pine nuts—says it all.

Fig & Olive, 104 E. Oak Street, 312-445-0060



