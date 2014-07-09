Zucchini carpaccio at Fig & Olive
This super simple, super delicious zucchini carpaccio—lemon juice, olive oil, Parmesan, pine nuts—says it all.
Fig & Olive, 104 E. Oak Street, 312-445-0060
Share
Advertisement
Beet heart salad at Elizabeth Restaurant
5 months ago
Spaghetti with mushrooms, peas and Parmesan at Wood
5 months ago
Eggplant parmesan at Pisolino
6 months ago
Falafel at Mizrahi on Clark
6 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.