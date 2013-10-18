Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
What Penny Eats

Ma Po Tofu @ Lao 18

By Penny Pollack

Published Oct. 18, 2013

As a big fan of silky-soft tofu, the ma po tofu @lao18chicago made me particularly happy.

Lao 18.18 W. Hubbard St., 312-955-8018.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module