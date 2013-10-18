Ma Po Tofu @ Lao 18
As a big fan of silky-soft tofu, the ma po tofu @lao18chicago made me particularly happy.
Lao 18.18 W. Hubbard St., 312-955-8018.
Share
Advertisement
Beet heart salad at Elizabeth Restaurant
5 months ago
Spaghetti with mushrooms, peas and Parmesan at Wood
5 months ago
Eggplant parmesan at Pisolino
6 months ago
Falafel at Mizrahi on Clark
6 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.