The Lens of a Dissident: Ai Weiwei’s First Chicago Show

The Chinese artist and activist premieres thousands of photos in #AiWeiwei at the Museum of Contemporary Photography this month.

Text by Jason Foumberg

Published yesterday at 8:15 a.m.

For three decades, Ai Weiwei, an outspoken critic of the Chinese government, has used his art to wage protests loud enough for all the world to hear. In April, the Museum of Contemporary Photography will premiere Ai’s first solo show in Chicago, #AiWeiwei, which the 59-year-old artist curated. It presents thousands of photographs—many of them potent self-portraits—taken over the course of his career. Here, the artist reflects on some of those images.

GO#AiWeiwei opens April 13 at the Museum of Contemporary Photography, 600 S. Michigan Ave. Free. mocp.org

Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn
These images are part of a self-portrait series created in 1995.   Photo: Courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio

New York Photographs, 1983–1993


Demonstrators in front of the Christodora House, 1988
“This image was taken during the Tompkins Square Park riot [in New York]. It was my first time experiencing the police state. You would see those professional [police], completely indifferent to what the demonstration was about. They were ready to show their toughness. They represented authority and order, which is often blind to any moral context.”   Photo: Courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio
Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 1983
“This was a store, not far from my apartment. I was studying at the Parsons School of Design. It’s just a casual [self-portrait]. There really was no purpose. I thought my life was meaningless but still worth recording, and I was conscious of keeping a record.”   Photo: Courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio
In front of Duchamp’s work, Museum of Modern Art, 1987
“The work is Marcel Duchamp’s To Be Looked at (from the Other Side of the Glass) with One Eye, Close to, for Almost an Hour. I’m fascinated by his approach, which was very different from [that of] most artists in the traditional sense. He was the first to put poetry and intellectual, conceptual thought into image making, which was very attractive.”   Photo: Courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio

