Brighten Your Space with Bold Colors and Warm Metallics Gold Coast designer Donna Mondi enlivens an Elmhurst living room.

Photo: Nathan Kirkman

Making a room feel fresh again doesn’t necessarily require an overhaul. Little changes can go a long way toward enlivening a drab space, not to mention saving time and money.

Take this Elmhurst living room, a 2014 commission of Gold Coast designer Donna Mondi that she restaged to reflect this season’s trends. “When we accessorized originally, we used a lot more silver,” says Mondi. “We added gold because it’s so much hotter now. Color is more popular than it was a couple years ago, when we were still coming out of that ‘greige’ era.”

1. White and metallic (especially gold) accents lighten up a room. “Anything with a metal finish has a bit of reflectivity to it,” says Mondi.

2. Mondi often hits North Side antique malls for vintage finds like this Italian coffee table, which cost only $280.

3. Mondi added pillows in custom teal hide, rabbit fur from Barneys New York, and fuchsia sequins from local retailer Pyar & Co.

4. Rather than an arrangement, use a single type of flower in a statement vase for a sculptural look.

5. To create a shelf vignette, vary the textures, shapes, finishes, and colors, Mondi says. “Have a mix of items so it doesn’t get predictable.”

