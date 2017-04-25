Edit Module
Oak Park Couple Builds California-Inspired Retreat in Michigan

Chicago-based designer Judi Mills Grossman used an airy beige-and-blue palette and subtle wave patterns to bring the design together.

Text by Elle Eichinger

Published today at 11:45 a.m.

When the expansion of their second home snowballed into a full-fledged teardown, a couple from Oak Park started from the ground up, enlisting interior designer Judi Mills Grossman, owner of the Chicago-based Space Redefined, to help bring their West Coast vision to life. Their Michiana, Michigan, home now stands as a beacon of summertime and an homage to Santa Monica, California, their prized vacation spot.

Dining room

Grossman found a Kelly O’Neal painting that mirrored the room’s wavy details and had it scaled up to fit the space.   Photo: Daniel Pels

Lounge

Grossman used eight different fabrics for seating in the bar area, including the bench (at left), which hides ductwork and gas lines.   Photo: Daniel Pels

Kitchen

Three shades of cabinetry keep the room from getting washed out in sunlight. “I had to play with the values to make colors pop on cloudy days,” says Grossman.   Photo: Daniel Pels
Master bath

Mirrored walls give the illusion of space; blue highlights pop among white cabinets and Newport Brass hardware.   Photo: Daniel Pels

Exterior

Designed by architect Tim Berneche and constructed by Duneland Fine Homes, the four-level house has a modern aesthetic that stands out among the clapboard units dotting Lake Michigan.   Photo: Daniel Pels

