Oak Park Couple Builds California-Inspired Retreat in Michigan
Chicago-based designer Judi Mills Grossman used an airy beige-and-blue palette and subtle wave patterns to bring the design together.
When the expansion of their second home snowballed into a full-fledged teardown, a couple from Oak Park started from the ground up, enlisting interior designer Judi Mills Grossman, owner of the Chicago-based Space Redefined, to help bring their West Coast vision to life. Their Michiana, Michigan, home now stands as a beacon of summertime and an homage to Santa Monica, California, their prized vacation spot.
