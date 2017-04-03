Do You Know the Mushroom Man? Patrick Leacock’s discovery of the Chicago chanterelle made him a rock star among fungi fanatics. Now he’s on a mission to catalog every kind of mushroom in the region.

Above: At right, Leacock examines mushrooms on a dead branch in the Fermilab nature area. Above at left: A Cortinarius mushroom

On a bright and chilly autumn morning, 30 or so outdoorsy types are huddled in a parking lot at the Fermilab nature area in suburban Batavia, walking sticks and wicker baskets in hand. The ragtag crew ranges from boomers in smart L.L.Bean attire to younger folks with a crunchy Birkenstock vibe. On the periphery, a pair of women in puffy jackets take turns dousing each other with bug spray. It’s a good crowd for the Illinois Mycological Association’s last mushroom hunt of the season.

A lanky 60-year-old with a salt-and-pepper beard steps toward the middle of the group. He wears tattered jeans and a Columbia jacket that’s seen better days. Patrick Leacock is the club’s president and, not for nothing, a rock star in the field of mycology, or the study of fungi. In a placid voice, he delivers a brief, if less than rousing, pregame pep talk: “There’s no rule what to leave and what to pick. Just try to pick good stuff in good condition. What we don’t want are big clods of dirt—it gets all over everything.”

Dipping into his backpack, he doles out maps along with a dense one-sheeter that reminds me of a science nerd’s version of an NCAA March Madness bracket. The page, filled with scientific names that look like alphabet soup to anyone who didn’t study Latin, details the more than 80 distinct species of regional fungi previously found at this location.

“Now, a lot of people are going to find the same stuff,” Leacock continues. “But everyone is also going to probably find something that’s different than what somebody else found. There’s no way to know what everybody is finding unless, you know, we all had implants in our heads.” He pauses for comic effect. “That’s coming next year.” His dystopian wisecrack gets surprisingly hearty laughs.

Finally, the hunt begins. The mushroom enthusiasts—just a small cross-section of the 200-member club—fan out into the woods of the 6,800-acre Fermilab campus, with a sizable contingent following hopefully in Leacock’s wake as he methodically scans the ground for a specimen worthy of his attention. After a minute or two, he spots something and scampers away from the group. He returns a few seconds later holding a tree branch speckled with delicate cream-colored caps.

“Oh, cool!” says a young woman in a red pea coat. A long-haired rocker type strides over to gawk as well.

“This is different from the polypore we saw earlier,” Leacock declares, referring to a type of fungus that holds its spores—a mushroom’s reproductive apparatus—in tube-like structures on its underside.

Leacock plucks off a mushroom, smells it, and holds it up as if he were a jeweler checking the clarity of a diamond. As he drops the sample into his bag, a blond woman wielding a small knife saunters up and asks him the question he hears more often than any other.

“Is it edible?”

Though Leacock has reminded his flock that the purpose of the club’s forays is scientific and not gastronomic, on this excursion alone he will be asked that same question at least a dozen times. He understands. Until he became lactose intolerant a few years ago, he loved cream of morel soup as much as the next guy.

Leacock talks to members of the Illinois Mycological Association after their Fermilab foray.

Still, a little respect for the science would be nice. Leacock, who has been affiliated with the Field Museum since 1997, is one of the country’s foremost experts on fungi, a dogged researcher with a doctorate in plant biology who can rattle off details about gill structure and spore production with the ease of a true savant. His renowned ability to discern subtle differences among species using just his senses makes him in demand nationwide for research projects and conservation efforts.

Last fall, Leacock achieved something virtually unheard of in the field of mycology: fame. Or at least what passes for it in his line of work. In an unexpected publicity coup, he and several colleagues announced the discovery of a new species of chanterelle found predominantly in northeastern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwestern Indiana. They decided to name the newly identified mushroom—which had likely always been growing in our midst but had hitherto been lumped in with similar-looking chanterelles until Leacock spotted a distinction—after Chicago.

While the revelation of a new species of fungus isn’t exceedingly rare, this one, because of the mushroom’s pedigree, caused a local stir. The news about Cantharellus chicagoensis—covered in the Reader and on Chicago Tonight, among other outlets—turned a spotlight on Leacock’s work and on local mushroom seekers in general. And, for laypeople at least, the discovery shed light on an overlooked truth about Chicago: It’s one of the more diverse mushroom habitats in the country—a region where Eastern deciduous forests meet the prairie, creating a varied geography characterized by glacial soils, forests, swamps, and bogs that together constitute a very comfortable home for fungi. With 1,200 species confirmed in the greater Chicago area alone—in city parks, in county forest preserves, even at the edges of weedy parking lots—fungi are literally all around us. All we have to do is look.

The Chicago Chanterelle In 2015, DNA analysis confirmed what Leacock had long suspected: that a variety of chanterelle he and his colleagues had been observing and collecting for years across the Chicago area was a genetically distinct species. They named this mushroom after the city.



Size: Two to three inches tall on average (smaller than most other chanterelles)

Color: Yellow, with a telltale very light greenish tint around the edges of the cap when young

Scent: Nearly undetectable, unlike most other chanterelles, which have a pronounced apricot aroma

Habitat: Forest floor, often near the roots of red and white oak trees

Season: Usually July through September

In many ways, mushroom hunting is akin to bird watching, another pursuit built around sightings, cataloging, and life lists. In fact, when Leacock—a native of Minnesota—was 14, he joined the local chapter of the National Audubon Society and instantly got hooked on birding. For Minnesota bird sightings, he recalls, “the big number to hit was 300. And I got to 302.”

Observation, identification, classification—these became Leacock’s passions. After graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1979, he stayed involved with the Audubon Society and other conservation clubs while working various restaurant jobs and, for a spell, doing clerical work for an insurance company. (For a year and a half in his 20s, he lived in Arizona, working at a coffee shop at Grand Canyon National Park.) “I kind of became disjointed from people my own age,” he says, “because I was always out bird-watching with retirees.”

It was while looking for warblers in Minnesota’s Itasca State Park that Leacock spotted his first morel, the honeycombed mushroom that appears for a few fleeting weeks in spring and is often called a gateway drug for future fungi fanatics. (Before then, his only exposure to mushrooms had been the rubbery canned ones his parents tried to get him to eat at dinner.) Soon enough, Leacock had traded his binoculars for a mushroom basket—though birding remains in his blood: “I can still hear them, I can still recognize them. But they’re kind of in the background now.”

While birds have always enjoyed a special cachet among naturalists, fungi were long the Rodney Dangerfields of the botanical world, not receiving their due until 1969, when they stopped being classified as “lower plants” and were enshrined in their own kingdom, one distinct from both plants and animals. Unlike plants, fungi do not contain chlorophyll and do not photosynthesize. They get their nutrients by serving as nature’s recyclers, processing dead plant matter, such as rotten tree branches and moldering leaves. The magic starts underground, as the vegetative part of the fungus, known as the mycelium, absorbs nutrients from its surroundings until—boom!—a mushroom pops up, in a process whimsically called fruiting. Scientists estimate that there are more than a million species of fungi, though only 100,000 or so have been cataloged scientifically and given names.

Mycology is still a relatively small field. In fact, so few people have studied mushrooms over the years that there’s a dearth of historical data for researchers to base their work on. “What sets fungi apart is they are ephemeral,” says Greg Mueller, the former head of the botany department at the Field Museum and currently the lead scientist for the Chicago Botanic Garden. “Finding them is like a treasure hunt. That’s the exciting part. But they’re not always there. That’s the challenge. And it chases some people away.

Even for a mycologist with the undisputed bona fides of Leacock, finding steady work can be catch-as-catch-can. His career is a patchwork of professional affiliations and consultative work, of which his position at the Field Museum is just the most visible. To make a living, he frequently has to bounce from one extended research project to another, doing things like gauging the impact of air pollution on fungi growth or studying the effects of woodland restoration on local mushroom species. Municipalities will occasionally hire him to do field surveys to assist with preservation efforts.

Among his more interesting roles is serving as an adviser to Chicago’s poison control center, which relies on Leacock when it can’t identify a wild mushroom that has made someone sick. No one has died on Leacock’s watch, he tells me, but one woman did need a liver transplant after eating an innocuous-looking Lepiota subincarnata, a highly toxic gilled mushroom. And then there was the time he had to identify the variety of psychedelic mushroom that had given a suburban teenager a very bad trip.