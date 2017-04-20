Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Chic Accessories that Are Music to Our Ears

Just in time for festival season, check out these stylish bags, headphones, portable speakers, and more.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 12:58 p.m.

Turntable, sunglasses, stereo speaker, headphones, portable speaker, clutch, loafers, converted guitar strap, and backpack
Photo: Colleen Durkin

1. Turntable

Crosley, $90, crosleyradio.com

2. Sunglasses

Shantell Martin for Max Mara, acetate, $330, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Stereo speaker

Marshall, $250, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

4. Headphones

Beats Solo 3, $300, Apple Store, 679 N. Michigan Ave.

5. Portable speaker

Ultimate Ears Boom 2, $200, Apple Store

6. Clutch

Les Petits Joueurs, calf leather, $640, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

7. Loafers

Leather, $790, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

8. Converted guitar strap

Leather, $95, Rebecca Minkoff, 106 E. Oak St.

9. Backpack

Stella McCartney, canvas, $198, barneys.com

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module