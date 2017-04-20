Chic Accessories that Are Music to Our Ears
Just in time for festival season, check out these stylish bags, headphones, portable speakers, and more.
1. Turntable
Crosley, $90, crosleyradio.com
2. Sunglasses
Shantell Martin for Max Mara, acetate, $330, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
3. Stereo speaker
Marshall, $250, Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
4. Headphones
Beats Solo 3, $300, Apple Store, 679 N. Michigan Ave.
5. Portable speaker
Ultimate Ears Boom 2, $200, Apple Store
6. Clutch
Les Petits Joueurs, calf leather, $640, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
7. Loafers
Leather, $790, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
8. Converted guitar strap
Leather, $95, Rebecca Minkoff, 106 E. Oak St.
9. Backpack
Stella McCartney, canvas, $198, barneys.com
Share
Advertisement
Why We Love Chicago: Margie’s Candies
2 months ago
Why We Love Chicago: The Empty Bottle
2 months ago
Why We Love Chicago: Rocky Wirtz & Palace Grill
2 months ago
Why We Love Chicago: Bill Kurtis & the Billy Goat
2 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.