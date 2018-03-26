 Edit Module
BEST NEW RESTAURANTS

This year’s top spots are attracting neighborhood crowds with audacious cuisine that used to be the domain of posh prix fixe temples.

By Carly Boers, John Kessler, Jeff Ruby, and Carrie Schedler

Photography by Jeff Marini

A NEW WEST LOOP BEAUTY

Studio K's Karen Herold describes her lavish design for our No. 2 pick.

OVERSERVED: REFLECTIONS ON A FINE-DINING TREND

By Jeff Ruby

1

S.K.Y.

1239 W. 18th St. • Pilsen

Contemporary • $$$

2

Bellemore

564 W. Randolph St. • West Loop

Contemporary • $$$$

3

Haisous

1800 S. Carpenter St. • Pilsen

Vietnamese • $$$

4

City Mouse

Ace Hotel Chicago, 311 N. Morgan St. • West Loop

Contemporary • $$$

5

Somerset

1112 N. State St. • Gold Coast

American • $$$$

6

Marisol

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 205 E. Pearson St. • Gold Coast

Contemporary • $$$

7

Proxi

565 W. Randolph St. • West Loop

Eclectic • $$

8

Mango Pickle

5842 N. Broadway • Edgewater

Indian • $$

9

Tempesta Market

1372 W. Grand Ave. • West Town

Sandwiches • $

10

Mi Tocaya Antojeria

2800 W. Logan Blvd. • Logan Square

Mexican • $$

11

Daisies

2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. • Logan Square

Italian • $$

12

BLVD

817 W. Lake St. • West Loop

American • $$$

13

The Delta

1745 W. North Ave. • Wicker Park

Southern • $

14

Pizzeria Bebu

1521 N. Fremont St. • Goose Island

Pizza • $

15

Raisu

2958 W. Irving Park Rd. • Irving Park

Sushi • $$

