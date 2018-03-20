Edit Module
Here’s Who Teens Say Are Playing Lollapalooza

Bruno Mars! Zedd! Arctic Monkeys? Maybe?

By Matt Pollock

Published today at 4:19 p.m.

Possibly you?
Possibly you?   Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

Lollapalooza tickets went on sale this morning, and in keeping with tradition, they’re flying off the shelves before artists are announced.

In recent years, the festival rolled out its lineup the morning after weekend passes went live (after leaking a few headliners to the Tribune). But this afternoon, maybe in response to Pitchfork’s supertedious announcement, Lolla got creative, playing songs by artists ostensibly booked for the festival on an El train circling the Loop. 

Naturally, Chicago teens hopped aboard to publicize the lineup.

Here’s who they’re pretty, pretty sure is playing the festival:

  • Bruno Mars
  • Vampire Weekend
  • Zedd
  • Lil Pump
  • Nav
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Billie Ellish
  • Walk the Moon
  • Rex Orange County
  • Brockhampton
  • Playboi Carti
  • Superorganism
  • R.LUM.R
  • Pale Waves
  • Cucu
  • QuinnXCII

Some controversies remain. Is this guy’s “Carrie B” an auto-corrected Cardi?

It’s also unclear whether Arctic Monkeys are playing.

Tyler, the Creator showed up only once.

And in the category of trollish, improbable additions: One Direction and Justin Bieber.

The festival runs August 2 to 5 in Grant Park. Tickets.

