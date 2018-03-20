Here’s Who Teens Say Are Playing Lollapalooza
Bruno Mars! Zedd! Arctic Monkeys? Maybe?
Lollapalooza tickets went on sale this morning, and in keeping with tradition, they’re flying off the shelves before artists are announced.
In recent years, the festival rolled out its lineup the morning after weekend passes went live (after leaking a few headliners to the Tribune). But this afternoon, maybe in response to Pitchfork’s supertedious announcement, Lolla got creative, playing songs by artists ostensibly booked for the festival on an El train circling the Loop.
Naturally, Chicago teens hopped aboard to publicize the lineup.
#LollaTrain was pretty lit. You don’t see dancing in the aisles (or doorways) every day. pic.twitter.com/POFOdtckS8— H. Lynne McPhee (@Heather70036339) 20 March 2018
Here’s who they’re pretty, pretty sure is playing the festival:
- Bruno Mars
- Vampire Weekend
- Zedd
- Lil Pump
- Nav
- Bebe Rexha
- Billie Ellish
- Walk the Moon
- Rex Orange County
- Brockhampton
- Playboi Carti
- Superorganism
- R.LUM.R
- Pale Waves
- Cucu
- QuinnXCII
Some controversies remain. Is this guy’s “Carrie B” an auto-corrected Cardi?
Been on the #lollatrain all day since 10 so far this these artist are the ones I heard @lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/Qny9LfFHFh— Josh Logan (@Joshizback) 20 March 2018
It’s also unclear whether Arctic Monkeys are playing.
ARCTIC MONKEYS YES #lollatrain— taylor (@heyangeIh) 20 March 2018
arctic monkeys was never played on the #lollatrain so pls stop giving my hopes— han (@hannahvnt) 20 March 2018
Arctic Monkeys hasn’t played on the #LollaTrain yet y’all are on something else— Lyssa Sheng (@Lyssuhh7) 20 March 2018
Tyler, the Creator showed up only once.
@tylerthecreatoris performing at @lollapalooza #LollaTrain— Dennis (@gee_thirteen) 20 March 2018
And in the category of trollish, improbable additions: One Direction and Justin Bieber.
one direction just played on the #lollatrain 😱— linds (@fisheszoo) 20 March 2018
Justin Bieber just played on the #LollaTrain. WE’VE GOT ANOTHER HEADLINER!— Dave’s Hair Plugs (@stoolpresidenti) 20 March 2018
The festival runs August 2 to 5 in Grant Park. Tickets.
