Best New Restaurants

It’s the Year of the Indie: These 15 spots, all but one of which are independently owned, show off Chicago’s culinary scene at its charming, idiosyncratic best.

By Carly Boers, John Kessler, Jeff Ruby, Carrie Schedler, and Claire Voon

Photography by Jeff Marini
Illustrations by Justine Wong

Published today at 8:55 a.m.

Kyoten thumbnail

 

Pacific Standard Time thumbnail

 

Passerotto

 

Xocome Antojeria thumbnail

 

Etta thumbnail

 

Landbirds thumbnail

 

All Together Now thumbnail

 

Bar Biscay thumbnail

 

The Swill Inn thumbnail

 

Bayan Ko thumbnail

 

Yokocho thumbnail

 

Funkenhausen thumbnail

 

Aba thumbnail

 

Luella’s Gospel Bird thumbnail

 

Munno Pizzeria & Bistro thumbnail

