Elevate Your Outerwear at the Mackage Pop-Up The buzzy Canadian brand creates new classics.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

We live in a four-season city — meaning, as the old saw goes, we can experience all four seasons in a day. So who better to turn to for fashion advice than our trusty neighbors to the north? Mackage, the 20-year-old Canadian brand revered for its jackets, coats, and leather goods (Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow are devotees), opened an 18-month pop-up here in December to meet the demand of its second-largest U.S. market, after New York. Founders Eran Elfassy and Elisa Dahan built that following by balancing menswear cool with feminine details. Curb your black and denim this season with an otherworldly holographic leather jacket in an edgy moto shape (pictured, $890). A shimmery coverup takes the work out of getting ready to go out in testy spring weather. 40 E. Oak St., Gold Coast

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

