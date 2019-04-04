Textile Wall Hangings Are In Three local artists offer modern styles to brighten a room.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Kenyatta Forbes

This macramé artist sells one-of-a-kind knotted hangings, which she makes without the guidance of patterns or sketches. Her early pieces include hand-dyed ombré designs in dreamy pastels, like the one pictured, but Forbes has recently turned to black rope to draw the eye to negative space. $50 to $900. urbanmacramefibers.com

2. Noël Morical

In the hands of this School of the Art Institute of Chicago grad, parachute cords become contemporary sculptures. Morical combines the colorful nylon strands, deftly knotting them into hangings that are complex and playful. $500 to $3,000. noelmorical.com

3. Lori Seidemann

Need some whimsy for your walls? Seidemann (who took up weaving as a creative outlet after the birth of her second child) designs cheerful pieces embellished with tassels and cloud-like puffs. Inspired by Saori, a Japanese style of freeform weaving, she manipulates wool, cotton, recycled saris, and other materials to produce diverse textures. $200 to $400. loriseidemann.com

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

