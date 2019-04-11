See Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford’s Eight-Foot-Tall Hercules The Hyde Park–based artist’s solo show runs April 14 to June 22 at the Arts Club of Chicago.

Photo: DS Shin

The Hyde Park–based artist has long been interested in copies, from lithographs to memes to mass productions. Garden Gipsoteca, his solo show running April 14 to June 22 at the Arts Club of Chicago, was inspired by museum galleries where plaster casts of classical sculptures are displayed. For Hercules (pictured), Hulsebos-Spofford, 35, made dozens of molds of the titular figure’s face, then combined them into a warped eight-foot-tall statue, giving the impression that the mythical hero is being swallowed by his own image. “All the works in the show are exploring reproduction of time in some way,” he says. “I’m trying to redirect the many copies out there back into one object.”

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

