Go With the Grain

Add warmth and texture to a room with these modern wooden accessories.

By Jessica Moazami

Published yesterday at 8:42 a.m.

Hand-carved jempinis vase, Acacia-base and marble cake plate, Takahashi Kougei castor aralia mug, Beechwood hand, and walnut and maple coasters
Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Hand-carved jempinis vase, $28, Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave.

2. Acacia-base and marble cake plate, $98, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.

3. Takahashi Kougei castor aralia mug, $75, Moth, 2008 N. Damen Ave.

4. Beechwood hand, $25, Hay, 755 W. North Ave.

5. Locally designed! Walnut and maple coasters, $35 for a set of four, bigfishinteriors.com

