Go With the Grain Add warmth and texture to a room with these modern wooden accessories.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Hand-carved jempinis vase, $28, Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave.

2. Acacia-base and marble cake plate, $98, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.

3. Takahashi Kougei castor aralia mug, $75, Moth, 2008 N. Damen Ave.

4. Beechwood hand, $25, Hay, 755 W. North Ave.

5. Locally designed! Walnut and maple coasters, $35 for a set of four, bigfishinteriors.com

This article appears in the April 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







