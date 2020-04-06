Go With the Grain
Add warmth and texture to a room with these modern wooden accessories.
1. Hand-carved jempinis vase, $28, Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave.
2. Acacia-base and marble cake plate, $98, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave.
3. Takahashi Kougei castor aralia mug, $75, Moth, 2008 N. Damen Ave.
4. Beechwood hand, $25, Hay, 755 W. North Ave.
5. Locally designed! Walnut and maple coasters, $35 for a set of four, bigfishinteriors.com
