I Got a Guy

Karen Herold’s Plasterer

The interior designer shares her go-to artisan for wall texture.

Interview by Samantha Yadron

Published today at 1:50 p.m.

Photo: Eric Kleinberg

“I met Antonio Pinto, owner of the plastering company Venetian Art, years ago, and now he does all of my plaster: the restaurant BLVD, the soon-to-open Nobu Hotel, and my house, where even though the walls are white, every room feels warm from the shadowing created by Pinto’s limestone plasterwork. He’s versatile: I’ll have an idea in mind for a project that I can’t explain in concrete terms, but he’ll come back with multiple creative ways to execute it. He’s also patient and a perfectionist. He won’t stop working until the project looks right. Plastering is artistry: You need someone who thinks as an artist, not as a painter. Antonio has that eye. It also doesn’t hurt that, every time he works with us, he brings cannoli.” $13 to $15 a square foot. 2452 N. Harlem Ave., Elmwood Park

