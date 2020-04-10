Zhush Up Your Space With These Wacky Light Fixtures How one couple used ceiling fixtures to add dazzle and definition to their condo

When a downsizing couple from Toronto recently moved into No. 9 Walton, one of Chicago’s toniest residential buildings, they needed some design help. The one-story condo with a largely open floor plan was a sharp departure from the traditional house they’d been living in. That presented both a challenge and “an opportunity to push their style a little bit,” says Steve Kadlec of Kadlec Architecture + Design. A big part of Kadlec’s solution: statement light fixtures. “We wanted the lighting to tell a story, to help create spaces, and to make sense of some areas that flowed from one to another.”

Dining Room Photo: Mike Schwartz

A Gabriel Scott chandelier provides a focal point. “We wanted something sculptural that could anchor the table, but translucent enough so you could see through and beyond,” says Kadlec. The asymmetry lets it float without perfectly aligning with a window or wall.

Dressing Room Photo: Mike Schwartz

An Arteriors pendant counters the custom rift-sawn oak cabinetry and marble island in the master bedroom’s walk-in closet. “It alludes to Hollywood vanity lights, and in a dressing room that seemed appropriate,” says Kadlec.

Foyer Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Fairbank

The petal shapes of this fixture from Atelier Gary Lee reference the art deco buildings in the Gold Coast neighborhood. “The art chosen for the foyer reflected a similar vibe,” says Kadlec.

Powder Room Photo: Courtesy of Remains Lighting

Kadlec sourced this striking piece from Remains Lighting. Like the entryway fixture, the tiered-glass chandelier was intended to pay homage to the historic architecture of the area — but with a modern edge. “Prisms of cut glass attach around a metal frame. It looks like ice crystals.”

This article appears in the April 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

