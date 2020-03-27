The Four Best Store Instagram Feeds The ’Gram posts from these local boutiques provide inspiration worth a double tap.

Photo: Courtesy of Sir & Madame

Store:Sir & Madame in Hyde Park

Followers:13,700

Follow for:Stylish Pantone-bright beanies and sweats for men and women, designed by husband-and-wife team Autumn and Brian Merritt

Stay for:Dynamic fashion shoots in local alleys, on greystone stoops, and inside barbershops and corner stores that will guide you on your own hunt for the perfect #backdrop

Photo: Courtesy of Robin Richman

Store:Robin Richman in Bucktown

Followers:3,500

Follow for:Witchy-cool clothing and accessories hand-picked by Richman, the grande dame of the Damen Avenue shopping corridor

Stay for:Insider snaps of buying trips in New York City, front-row seats at Parisian fashion shows, and hidden-in-plain-sight surprises within our own Art Institute

Photo: Courtesy of Notre

Store:Notre in West Town

Followers:124,000

Follow for:A tightly edited mix of streetwear, high-end fashion from labels like Off-White, and collectible sneakers

Stay for:Intros to sceney artists — musicians, video game designers, and even mixologists — who model the merch and casually increase your cultural wisdom

Photo: Courtesy of Winifred Grace

Store:Winifred Grace in Andersonville

Followers:5,400

Follow for:Outfits styled and worn by owner Winifred Gundeck, inspiring want-it-now syndrome for soft jeans, cozy sweaters, and bell-sleeved dresses

Stay for:Gundeck’s intimate chats with followers, in which she shares tidbits about her annual mammogram, speaks frankly about her sobriety, and delivers skin care tips

This article appears in the April 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







