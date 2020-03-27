The Four Best Store Instagram Feeds
The ’Gram posts from these local boutiques provide inspiration worth a double tap.
1 @sirandmadame
Store:Sir & Madame in Hyde Park
Followers:13,700
Follow for:Stylish Pantone-bright beanies and sweats for men and women, designed by husband-and-wife team Autumn and Brian Merritt
Stay for:Dynamic fashion shoots in local alleys, on greystone stoops, and inside barbershops and corner stores that will guide you on your own hunt for the perfect #backdrop
2 @robinrichmanstore
Store:Robin Richman in Bucktown
Followers:3,500
Follow for:Witchy-cool clothing and accessories hand-picked by Richman, the grande dame of the Damen Avenue shopping corridor
Stay for:Insider snaps of buying trips in New York City, front-row seats at Parisian fashion shows, and hidden-in-plain-sight surprises within our own Art Institute
3 @notre
Store:Notre in West Town
Followers:124,000
Follow for:A tightly edited mix of streetwear, high-end fashion from labels like Off-White, and collectible sneakers
Stay for:Intros to sceney artists — musicians, video game designers, and even mixologists — who model the merch and casually increase your cultural wisdom
4 @winifredgrace
Store:Winifred Grace in Andersonville
Followers:5,400
Follow for:Outfits styled and worn by owner Winifred Gundeck, inspiring want-it-now syndrome for soft jeans, cozy sweaters, and bell-sleeved dresses
Stay for:Gundeck’s intimate chats with followers, in which she shares tidbits about her annual mammogram, speaks frankly about her sobriety, and delivers skin care tips
