The Four Best Store Instagram Feeds

The ’Gram posts from these local boutiques provide inspiration worth a double tap.

By Jenny Berg

Published today at 10:59 a.m.

Sir & Madame
Photo: Courtesy of Sir & Madame

1 @sirandmadame

Store:Sir & Madame in Hyde Park
Followers:13,700
Follow for:Stylish Pantone-bright beanies and sweats for men and women, designed by husband-and-wife team Autumn and Brian Merritt
Stay for:Dynamic fashion shoots in local alleys, on greystone stoops, and inside barbershops and corner stores that will guide you on your own hunt for the perfect #backdrop

 

Robin Richman
Photo: Courtesy of Robin Richman

2 @robinrichmanstore

Store:Robin Richman in Bucktown
Followers:3,500
Follow for:Witchy-cool clothing and accessories hand-picked by Richman, the grande dame of the Damen Avenue shopping corridor
Stay for:Insider snaps of buying trips in New York City, front-row seats at Parisian fashion shows, and hidden-in-plain-sight surprises within our own Art Institute

 

Photo: Courtesy of Notre

3 @notre

Store:Notre in West Town
Followers:124,000
Follow for:A tightly edited mix of streetwear, high-end fashion from labels like Off-White, and collectible sneakers
Stay for:Intros to sceney artists — musicians, video game designers, and even mixologists — who model the merch and casually increase your cultural wisdom

 

Photo: Courtesy of Winifred Grace

4 @winifredgrace

Store:Winifred Grace in Andersonville
Followers:5,400
Follow for:Outfits styled and worn by owner Winifred Gundeck, inspiring want-it-now syndrome for soft jeans, cozy sweaters, and bell-sleeved dresses
Stay for:Gundeck’s intimate chats with followers, in which she shares tidbits about her annual mammogram, speaks frankly about her sobriety, and delivers skin care tips

