Basketball Star Cappie Pondexter on Her “Tomboy-Chic” Style and Favorite Chicago Spots
The avid online shopper and taco junkie talks the best Chicago meal, gives us a peek at a few of her keepsakes, and more.
She may be only 5-foot-8, but Chicago Sky point guard Cappie Pondexter is anything but mousy. Known on the court for her leadership and midrange jumper, the Marshall High grad, 34, has a flair for the funky off it, from leather track pants to neon totes. When not racking up assists for the Sky, here’s how she treats herself.
My signature style
Tomboy chic. I love Alexander Wang and Isabel Marant. Her boyfriend jeans are great for girls like me who have a butt.
Best Chicago meal
The Walking Taco at Big Star. It’s a bag of Fritos topped with cheese and bean dip.
Hidden local gem
The Pilsen murals. The creativity in that area is unbelievable.
Guilty pleasure
Shopping online. When I play in Europe in the off-season and can’t sleep, I’ll go crazy filling up my cart on Net-a-Porter. Sometimes I don’t realize how much I’m buying until I get home and have 48 boxes waiting—like, Damn, I guess this is my summer wardrobe.
Favorite Instagram feed
You can’t beat StreetStyled for street fashion.
Local haunt
Soho House. The food is great at its restaurant the Allis.
Fashion item I’ll never retire
My Alexander Wang leather track pants. I waited in line for three hours at an H&M in Australia to get them.
Where I spend the most money
Rider for Life in the West Loop. It’s a nice mix of new and vintage stuff—plus, you can sit down and have a beer at the checkout.
