Basketball Star Cappie Pondexter on Her “Tomboy-Chic” Style and Favorite Chicago Spots The avid online shopper and taco junkie talks the best Chicago meal, gives us a peek at a few of her keepsakes, and more.

Pondexter in Pilsen. Pink Dolphin fleece, $80, pinkdolphin.com. Custom Shawn Outen jacket, shawnouten.com. Nike SF AF-1 Mid, $170. Photos: Petya Shalamandova

She may be only 5-foot-8, but Chicago Sky point guard Cappie Pondexter is anything but mousy. Known on the court for her leadership and midrange jumper, the Marshall High grad, 34, has a flair for the funky off it, from leather track pants to neon totes. When not racking up assists for the Sky, here’s how she treats herself.

My signature style

Tomboy chic. I love Alexander Wang and Isabel Marant. Her boyfriend jeans are great for girls like me who have a butt.

Best Chicago meal

The Walking Taco at Big Star. It’s a bag of Fritos topped with cheese and bean dip.

Hidden local gem

The Pilsen murals. The creativity in that area is unbelievable.

Guilty pleasure

Shopping online. When I play in Europe in the off-season and can’t sleep, I’ll go crazy filling up my cart on Net-a-Porter. Sometimes I don’t realize how much I’m buying until I get home and have 48 boxes waiting—like, Damn, I guess this is my summer wardrobe.

Favorite Instagram feed

You can’t beat StreetStyled for street fashion.

Local haunt

Soho House. The food is great at its restaurant the Allis.

Fashion item I’ll never retire

My Alexander Wang leather track pants. I waited in line for three hours at an H&M in Australia to get them.

Where I spend the most money

Rider for Life in the West Loop. It’s a nice mix of new and vintage stuff—plus, you can sit down and have a beer at the checkout.

High End Junkie duffel “I’m a big bag girl. My friend Q Hudson, who runs High End, hand-painted this one for me.”

$350 for similar, highendjunkie.com

Josie Maran argan oil “I use it on my face, my cuticles, my hair.”

$48, Sephora, 938 W. North Ave. Photo: Courtesy of vendor

Burberry trench coat “I bought this in Turkey. For the eight months a year I play in Europe, it’s all I wear.”

$1,895, Burberry, 633 N. Michigan Ave.

