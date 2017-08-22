The Numbers Behind the Lakefront Trail Separation

Pedestrians and cyclists on Chicago’s 18-mile Lakefront Trail share the tight terrain about as well as lions and hyenas. So, good news: In August, they’ll get their own lanes on the trail’s north side; the full route will be split by the end of 2018. Here, a breakdown by the numbers.

32

Combined width, in feet, of the upgraded trail (up from 20 feet)—12 feet for the asphalt bike lane, 20 for the asphalt and “soft surface mix” pedestrian path

12 million

Dollars donated to the Chicago Park District by Ken Griffin, founder of the investment firm Citadel and Illinois’s richest billionaire, to complete the project

100,000

People who use the trail on an average summer weekend day

3.3

Miles of the trail, from Fullerton Avenue to Randolph Street, rated by Friends of the Lakefront Trail as having “high congestion”

50

Percentage of trailgoers who use the path for commuting

79

Percentage of people who use the trail for cycling

2 to 1

Odds that inline skaters will now demand their own lane (yes, Rollerblades are making a comeback)

This article appears in the August 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







