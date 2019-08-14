 Edit Module

Best of Chicago

Go where the Aperol spritzes are fizzier, the prom dresses are frillier, and the story times are fiercer. It’s all here in this guide to the 161 best ways to get the most out of the city and suburbs.

Published today at 11:29 a.m.

Edit Module

Go where the Aperol spritzes are fizzier, the
prom dresses are frillier, and the story times are
fiercer. It’s all here in this guide to the 161 best
ways to get the most out of the city and suburbs.

By Aqilah Allaudeen, Christian Belanger, Jenny Berg, Carly Boers, Nina Kokotas Hahn, Susanna Homan, Cindy Kuzma, Elaine Meyer, Phoebe Mogharei, Taylor Moore, Seth Putnam, Tal Rosenberg, Carrie Schedler, Ryan Smith, Cara Sullivan, Claire Voon, Lauren Warnecke, and Lauren Williamson
Photography by Jeff Marini
Illustrations by John Kenzie

Published today at 11:29 a.m.

Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Share

Edit Module
Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.