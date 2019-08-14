Best of Chicago
Go where the Aperol spritzes are fizzier, the prom dresses are frillier, and the story times are fiercer. It’s all here in this guide to the 161 best ways to get the most out of the city and suburbs.
- Animal-Assisted Yoga Class
- Hotel Staycation
- Dog-Friendly Shopping
- Last-Minute Bowling
- Running Studio
- Paddle Tour
- Instagrammable Play Space
- Rowing Studio
- Cryotherapy
- Live Lit Reading
- New Comedy Destination
- Time Portal to Neolithic China
- Place to Make Your Own End Table
- Live Podcast Taping
- Coworking Space
- Twitter Account
- Cooking Classes
- Free Movie Venue
- Place to Take a Bored, Train-Obsessed Kid
- New Arts Venue
- Tours
- Quilting Class
- Restaurant Instagram Account
- Place for a Selfie
- Terrarium Class
- Salt Therapy
- Walk With a View
- Boxing Studio
- Progressive Fun for Kids
- Maker Haven
- Plus: 14 More of Our Favorite Things to Do
- Art Bookstore
- Blinged-Out Kids’ Clothes
- Shop for Treasure Hunters
- Skin Care Boutiques
- IKEA Alternative
- Place to Buy Prom Dresses
- Nonbinary Tailor
- Used-Bike Shop
- Medical Cannabis Source
- Ethical Nail Salon
- Place to Get Woke Onesies
- Artfully Torched Credenzas
- Plus-Size Fashion
- Place to Buy Houseplants
- Place to Buy a Dress for Your Second Wedding
- Place to Score Midcentury Furniture for Cheap
- Quirky Museum Gift Shop
- Knitting Shop for Beginners
- Plus: 14 More of Our Favorite Shopping Destinations
- Midrange Italian Restaurant to Take Your Parents to When They Visit
- Pie
- Nonavocado Toast
- Place to Buy Cheese
- Brunch Spots
- Italian Ice
- Vegan Cookie
- Guacamole
- Bao
- New Rooftop
- Place to Eat at the Bar
- Food Festival
- Soft Serve Ice Cream
- Place to Do Serious Business Over Breakfast
- Hidden Patio
- Caffeinated Schmoozing
- Restaurant Bathroom
- Coffee Shops for Getting Work Done
- CBD-Infused Edible
- Dinner Series
- New Vegan Restaurant
- Cacio E Pepe
- Rooftop Spot to Take Tourists
- Bread
- Cinnamon Roll
- Seriously Good Restaurant That’s Kid Friendly
- Frozen Treats
- Private Rooms
- Plus: 25 More of Our Favorite Things and Places to Eat
