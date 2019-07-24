Four New Food Halls That Aren’t Glorified Cafeterias
These exciting venues are elevating the big-tent dining trend to fresh culinary heights. See below for a rundown.
Aster Hall
Location:900 North Michigan Shops, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast
Mission:To take mall food out of the Bourbon Chicken Age and into the Touchscreen Kiosk Era
Number of Restaurants: 15
Biggest Name:Brendan Sodikoff, considering that all the restaurants come from his company
Vibe:Fancy department store atrium, with lots of plush seating spread over two floors
Must-Try Dish:The chicken ($10) from the Rotisserie — mostly for the ultracrisp skin
One Eleven
Location:756 E. 111th St., Pullman
Mission:To nurture black-owned businesses and kick-start this South Side nabe’s food scene
Number of Restaurants: 3
Biggest Name:Tsadakeeyah Ben Emmanuel, who helmed the beloved Soul Vegetarian
Vibe:Industrial-chic cafeteria, with exposed ductwork and a friendly clientele
Must-Try Dish:The delectably gooey red velvet brownie ($3.50) from Laine’s Bake Shop
Politan Row
Location:111 N. Aberdeen St., West Loop
Mission:To pack as many chic eateries under one roof as possible
Number of Restaurants: 11
Biggest Name:Sandra Holl, who is overseeing the first-ever expansion of her beloved bakery, Floriole
Vibe:High-end coworking space, with tables aplenty for spreading out
Must-Try Dish:Thattu’s egg curry ($11), with two eggs slowly simmered in coconut-tomato broth
Time Out Market
Location:916 W. Fulton Market, West Loop (coming this fall)
Mission:To save journalism (it’s a partnership with Time Out Chicago) by selling fare from slam-dunk faves
Number of Restaurants: 18
Biggest Name:Thai Dang, who’s been slinging critically acclaimed pho at his Pilsen café HaiSous
Vibe:Literally an arena of eats, with bleacher-style seating in the hall’s sprawling event space
Must-Try Dish:Whatever Michelin-starred chef Brian Fisher of Entente will be making (maybe something like his wedge salad)
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.