Lost Girls Vintage Is Having a Hot Girl Summer The roving pop-up vintage shop is settling down—and forging new partnerships—in its West Town brick-and-mortar.

From left: A 1980s print jumper, 1980s zebra-print wrap dress, 1960s mod dress, and 1960s tiki dress Photo: Ryan Segedi

Among the minimalist boutiques of West Town, the Lost Girls Vintage storefront rises like a sparkling pink oasis. Formerly housed in a 40-year-old RV, the shop found permanent digs in April after six years of roaming the country’s craft fairs and parking lots. A brick-and-mortar spot, however, has offered space and time for the Lost Girls (a.k.a. Kyla Embrey and Sarah Azzouzi) to try new things: They are now collaborating with Luvsick Plus, an online plus-size vintage boutique, and carrying a smattering of accessories, housewares, and beauty products by local artists and makers. The cherry (or plastic butterfly hair clip) on top is that no matter your price range, you’ll be able to leave with something fun — accessories start at only a dollar. 1947 W. Chicago Ave.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







