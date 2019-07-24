SX Sky Bar Is A Swanky South Loop Aerie

Text by Meredith Melland
SX Sky Bar is not quite a hangout on Cloud Nine, but it is a luxe lounge with a view. The plush cocktail bar atop Hotel Essex invites guests to dress to the nines (or eights, or sevens — the code is “upscale casual”) and schmooze in an open-air space, thanks to its retractable, lake-facing walls.
The chef-driven menu includes shareable sushi items like the Spicy Tuna Morsels, made with red chilies, scallions, sesame chips, sambal, tahini aioli, chili oil, and Szechuan pepper. If you’re craving another kick, cocktails like The Big Heat (Casamigos Blanco, passionfruit purée, fresh lime, and firewater bitters) extend the spiciness to the drink menu.
